NEWLAND — Friends, family and community members came out to the Avery Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, in support of Destiny Finley, an Avery County native and former Watauga Emergency Services 911 dispatcher who is currently battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Finley, 27, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Ovarian Cancer with Secondary Lung Cancer and is currently receiving treatment in Scottsdale, Ariz. Between sickness, treatments and travel, Finley is currently unable to work. The cost of her medical care, paired with normal living expenses such as housing, continue to pile up, making the situation even more stressful, Finley said.
The benefit dinner aimed to relieve Finley of some of this stress, raising money to go toward her medical needs, housing and other living expenses. Whitney Styles, Lakota Turbyfill, Abagail Johnson and MacKenzie McKinney — four of her best friends from high school — organized the event, along with help from their families and close friends.
“We’re very thankful for all the donations,” Styles said. “It was a pleasure, honestly, to do it. I think it went really well. We ended up having to pull more tables and chairs out for people to sit in because we ran out of space.”
Highlander BBQ in Roan Mountain catered the barbecue, while local churches provided sides, Styles said. The BBQ plates were $10 each. Local businesses, organizations and artists donated items for the silent auction. Martha Burleson gathered other local businesses that couldn’t donate items, such as real estate or insurance agencies, to sponsor tables.
Boone and Church performed at the dinner, followed by Toe River Drifters. Originally, the organizers had ordered enough food for 300 people, but by 4:20 p.m., not even half an hour after the event started, they began running out of food, Styles said. Soon after, they had to run and get more food, and she estimates that they served around 500 people total.
“We live in a beautiful, beautiful place with beautiful people, and it definitely showed on Saturday,” Styles said. “Our little community, they showed up. That’s for sure.”
While Finley wasn’t able to attend in person, as she’s still in Arizona, she joined via video call for a short while. Her friends also brought Polaroid cameras and a notebook, encouraging everyone to take photos, tape them to pages in the notebook and leave Finley a note. She expressed her gratitude toward her friends and family for putting the benefit together, and toward the community for supporting her as well.
“I just want to say how thankful I am for all of my wonderful friends setting up this beautiful benefit, and I am beyond grateful for all the donations,” Finley wrote on Facebook. “As I wipe tears from my eyes, thank you for everyone who has came together to support me and help me get back home and fight this awful disease that no one should have ever have to fight. I wish I could be there with you all but I am watching from my hospital room, overwhelmed with Jesus’s blessings through this journey.”
For those wanting to donate, Finley has set up a savings account with State Employees Credit Union that people can deposit into with her name and birthdate (Destiny Finley, 01/15/1995). Additionally, Finley’s GoFundMe is still active and can be found at tinyurl.com/ynrfxj7v. A Venmo account has also been created to accept donations and can be found at tinyurl.com/3fhphhuh, as well as a PayPal account which can be found at tinyurl.com/mr3jtc87.
