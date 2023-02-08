NEWLAND — Friends, family and community members came out to the Avery Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, in support of Destiny Finley, an Avery County native and former Watauga Emergency Services 911 dispatcher who is currently battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Finley, 27, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Ovarian Cancer with Secondary Lung Cancer and is currently receiving treatment in Scottsdale, Ariz. Between sickness, treatments and travel, Finley is currently unable to work. The cost of her medical care, paired with normal living expenses such as housing, continue to pile up, making the situation even more stressful, Finley said.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.