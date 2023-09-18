Community members propose urban archery program

Community members proposed implementing an urban archery program to help limit the overpopulation of deer in Boone town limits.\

 Photo courtesy of Melissa McGaw, NC Wildlife Commission.

BOONE – Local residents presented recommendations to the Boone Town Council on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to help lessen the negative impact of the overpopulation of deer within Boone city limits.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the deer population in western North Carolina is at or near an all-time high. The NCWRC recommends population densities of 10 deer per square mile to maintain ecosystem integrity. Watauga County has a deer population of more than 50 per square mile.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.