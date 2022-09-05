BOONE — Community members gathered to honor those lost to overdose and spread awareness about harm reduction to kick off recovery month in Watauga County.
On Aug. 31, members of AppHealthCare, Watauga County Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, High Country United Church of Christ, Club 12 and several local psychotherapists and social workers partnered to offer multiple overdose reversal trainings and a remembrance event for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Organized by AppHealthCare Peer Support Specialist John Simmons, tables were set up at several locations across Boone to offer overdose prevention training, fentanyl test strips and Narcan free of charge. The resources were offered at F.A.R.M. Cafe, Hatchet Coffee, Regear Outdoors, Lily's Snack Bar, Boone Mall and the green space at the Poplar Grove Connector. More than 60 individuals participated in the training led by AppHealthCare, Watauga L.E.A.D. and NCDHHS/CDC staff.
A remembrance event took place in front of the social services building to end the day.
Screen printed images by social worker and artist Andi Gelsthrope were hung at an installation that will remain up throughout September to honor Recovery Month. Gelsthrope's three designs, "My Loved One," "You are Not Alone" and "Hope," represent different messages about substance abuse disorder, including remembering those lost to overdose, respecting those experiencing addiction and supporting harm reduction and recovery.
"I was really excited to be able to join a group of individuals who are just really dedicated to this cause and to put my art behind their words and thoughts. It's a privilege for me to be able to do that and to use my art as a way for people to relate and to interact," Gelsthrope said. "'My Loved One' could be anyone's loved one. I think if you ask a roomful of people 'how many of you have been affected (by drug use),' most people would raise their hand. I think that the more we reach out in the community and be a part of the solution the better."
An altar with a mailbox is part of the installation where individuals are encouraged to write letters to loved ones and also about those lost to overdose, which will be used in a later exhibition.
The presentation portion of the event was announced by local psychotherapist and event organizer Mary McKinney who shared her personal hope for those experiencing addiction in Watauga County.
"Our goal is to raise awareness of overdose and overdose prevention resources to reject and shatter the stigma of a drug-related death and of substance use disorders. Shattering stigma is one of my greatest focuses and passions in life," Mckinney said. "May we work to make these resources available freely, widely and without judgment so more lives will be spared. For our siblings, who live with a chronic disease of addition, whether it be active today or you're in recovery, might you find only messages and love and respect."
McKinney then introduced former Watauga County resident and current Asheville-based attorney and psychologist John Baley who spoke about his personal experiences with substance abuse disorder, loss to overdose, law enforcement intervention and recovery.
Baley said he is grateful to see the progress recovery services have made over the past several years and is hopeful that more will be made moving forward. He said the stigma related to drug use is harmful and inaccurate and that anyone can be affected by addiction.
Baley said open conversations about overdose prevention and harm reduction need to be approached as a community because they impact everyone.
"It's such a beautiful thing to know that we love each other's sons and daughters, brothers and sisters back to life in this process of recovery. What I hear when I hear harm reduction is 'love not judgment' — not 'you shouldn't be here' but meet somebody where they're at and loving them back to life," Baley said. "These are our houses. This is your house. This is my house. This is my son. This is my sister. This is your brother. This is the district attorney. This problem is not solved by 'us and them,' it gets solved by integration. It gets solved with love."
After the speakers, a candlelit walk through downtown Boone took place to give those who lost a loved one to overdose and other substance-use related causes an opportunity to honor their memory.
For more information about the events for International Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery Month, contact Mary McKinney at endoverdoseinwatauga@gmail.com.
