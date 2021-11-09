BOONE — Frustrations over the growth of Appalachian State University mount as lifelong residents of Boone feel they are being pushed out.
Community members discussed the impact the university’s continued growth has had on housing during a forum on Oct. 27.
“Me and my children would have to win the lottery to return to the holler that I was raised in,” community member Angie Dotson said.
Dotson, a graduate of Watauga High School and Appalachian State University, lives in a neighboring county due to the inflated cost of housing in Boone. She was the first to address Clark Maddux, a professor in App State’s department of interdisciplinary studies and one of three App State faculty members moderating the forum.
The town, Dotson said, was never equipped to handle the current level of growth.
“My family has been here for 300 years,” Dotson said through tears. “Between the town of Boone and Appalachian State University, I have watched an ethnic group — my people — be forced out of Watauga County. We’re being displaced to the foothills of Appalachia.”
Before opening the floor to the public, Kellie Ashcraft, a social worker and retired Appalachian State professor, shared three key statistics that illustrate the breadth of the town’s housing problem.
According to new Census data, she said that at 21.4 percent, Watauga County has a poverty rate — almost double the state average.
The county’s population has grown 6 percent since 2010 — with the university population growing 1.75 percent each year.
Thirty-five percent of Watauga County’s full-time workforce commute into the county every day, Ashcraft said.
“Regardless of being able to determine causality, we certainly know that when you’ve got that kind of growth in the student population and in the county, it’s just going to exacerbate housing issues that already are in existence,” Ashcraft said. “It’s going to exacerbate those issues even more greatly for those of our residents who are most vulnerable.”
Ashcraft is a member of Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative, an organization that came together in 2017 to promote health and resiliency in the community. WCCI’s Policy and Prevention committee identified housing as a “key issue” in Boone more than one year ago, Ashcraft said.
“When we talk about the range of issues, we’re talking about things from unsafe or inadequate rental housing. We’re also talking about unfair or discriminatory rental housing practices. We also are talking about the lack of safe and affordable housing,” Ashcraft said. “And we’re talking about the lack of affordable quality housing.”
Students who attended the meeting advocated for lowering the university’s attendance rate, banning cars for first-year students and investing in a community land trust to combat Boone’s housing problem.
Then-town council candidates Edie Tugman and Todd Carter encouraged those students to vote in the ongoing municipal elections and to continue being vocal about their frustrations if they want to see a change.
“I was in a meeting yesterday and with some folks that work for local nonprofits and I said ‘hey guys remember to vote in local elections,’ and not a single person in that room lived in the town limits because we can’t afford to,” Clara Coffey said, addressing the students in the room.
Like Dotson, Coffey said her family lived in the area for hundreds of years before the growth of the university pushed them out.
“The rage and sadness in this room runs generations deep,” Coffey said. “What we’re all hearing is vote, vote, vote. Well, I can’t.”
Members of App State’s faculty said they have voiced concerns regarding housing and related environmental impacts to App State’s higher administration and to Chancellor Sheri Everts to no avail.
“Faculty who strive to be community members — even though we recognize that we are not from here originally — feel extraordinarily frustrated to the point of despair about the lack of response that we have from the university on this,” App State associate professor Michael Behrent said.
Some suggested bringing the issue directly to the Chancellor’s door, recalling a 2016 sit-in at the university’s administration building.
“We will start figuring out as a community, as students, as faculty how we change things because I refuse to believe that it cannot change,” Maddux said, closing the meeting. “It has got to change.”
App State media relation specialist Anna Oakes responded to community member’s concerns in an email on Nov. 8.
“While housing affordability and cost of living in Watauga County are impacted by many different factors, Chancellor Everts has noted that the university does not see capacity for significant future growth in Boone,” the email said, citing two occasions wherein Chancellor Everts recognized growth of the university cannot continue indefinitely.
Regarding ways App State is working to address lack of affordable housing, Oakes said App State’s construction of four new residence halls on the west side of campus has resulted in a net increase of 500 beds on campus.
Oakes also said faculty concerns regarding Boone’s housing crisis have focused largely on raises for faculty and staff.
“Chancellor Everts, Provost Norris and the vice chancellor team continue to look for every opportunity to provide merit-based salary increases and address salary inequities,” Oakes said.
She continued and said the university recognizes that available, affordable and easily accessible housing is critical to the ability to recruit and retain talented faculty, staff and students.
”Earlier this fall, the university surveyed faculty, staff and students to gain additional information about the current housing and transportation needs and preferences of faculty, staff and students. The input will help inform future planning efforts,” Oakes said. “However, the university does not have control over many variables that impact the local housing market, nor does it have the ability to regulate land use or businesses in the jurisdictions of Boone and surrounding areas.”
