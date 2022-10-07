WATAUGA — Community members who spoke at the Oct. 4 Watauga County Commissioners meeting were divided over a proposed project at Howards Knob Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood requested the board's approval of the Howards Knob Master Plan and the Accessibility for Parks grant application.
"What this plan will show is improvements to existing facilities that are in the park right now to make them accessible to everyone," Smallwood said. "This grant that we're applying for is for individuals with physical disabilities, mental disabilities, and for our veterans. So it's an amazing park up there. There's some amazing views of the area, and we really want everybody to be able to enjoy that."
Senior Planner at Destination by Design Ron Hancock shared physical copies of the revised Howards Knob Park Master Plan with the board before discussing the logistics of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Accessibility for Parks Grants.
The $10 million trust fund accepts requests for up to $500,000 to "build accessible facilities or adapt existing facilities that meet the unique needs of children and veterans with physical and developmental disabilities," according to the division of Parks and Recreation. Hancock said they would request $350,000 with a 20% match from the Watauga TDA.
According to Hancock, the plan includes updates to signage and fencing in addition to increased accessible options for parking and restrooms. The construction of a tranquility garden has the intention of "passive recreation," which is one of the main features of the project in addition to open space and exploration. Additional seating, picnic facilities, grilling areas and accessible paths are also intended for the shelter area.
An accessible overview — similar to one at Wiseman's View in Linville Gorge — is planned with a cleared path and secured railings to accommodate those with mobility issues. A garden space with trail access to a green area would fulfill the criteria of "open space," said Hancock.
When the commissioners opened the floor for public comment before entering into closed session, five of the six individuals who signed up to speak addressed the Howards Knob Park Project.
The first community member to speak said she was concerned about the environmental impact of developing the park as she said many questions were left unanswered.
"Many of us have been asking some questions on this issue for a few years now and to date our questions haven't been adequately answered. First and foremost, we would like to know exactly what the environmental impact is to the park itself," said Terry Waldspurger, resident of Howards Knob Road. "I just want specifics on how they would be impacting the park before we could enthusiastically agree to a plan that at this point kind of has pretty little detail. As our elected officials, we appreciate you asking these critical questions on our behalf to ensure that the park remains serene and natural for all of us who do love it."
Another resident of Howards Knob Road said they were concerned about the increase of car and foot traffic in the area.
"Before you guys consider approving this project, I would just ask you if you'd like this to be in your neighborhood or your subdivision," Dale Whisenant said.
Waldspurger's husband also addressed the board, saying he and his neighbors felt unheard by the planners of this project.
"I think it's incredulous that this board would agree to such a flawed, expensive project that utilizes concepts but no plans specs or anything — zero accountability," George Bartholomew, resident of Howards Knob Road said. "We are not against this project. We are however against the manner in which this project is being mishandled again. We were invited to participate in discussions beginning last June. Those discussions have yet to take place. We responded right away (and) said 'yes, we would love to participate.; Thank you for the invitation. It has not happened. We've been through this before."
Members of Blue Ridge Conservancy spoke in favor of the project, saying that accessible outdoor recreation is needed in the county.
"I work at the Blue Ridge Conservancy, but more relevant, I live and recreate in Watauga County. I just wanted to express my enthusiasm and support for anything that invests in outdoor opportunities and recreation opportunities in Watauga County and most specifically anything that opens accessibility for everybody," Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers said.
Charlie Brady, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Conservancy, said he has "confidence" in Destination by Design to protect the natural resources in their plan for the park. He said making public land accessible to community members should be a commitment made by the commissioners.
"First of all, I'd like to thank all of you on behalf of Blue Ridge Conservancy for your support of the Middle Fork Greenway project... And I want to bring that up because is a really good example of how popular public access recreation projects are in this county," Brady said "Howards Knob Park is just another great example of that."
The board will vote to accept or deny support of the grant application at its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 18.
