BOONE — Yolanda Adams, the family resource coordinator for Watauga County Schools was appointed to the Task Force to Develop a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education by GOv. Roy Cooper.
The task force is comprised of parents, educators, administrators, education advocates, representatives of state and local government, representatives from the University of North Carolina system and North Carolina Community College System and employers with a presence in North Carolina, according to the governor's office.
"Yolanda is a tremendous leader both in our school system and all throughout our community," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said. "I am glad to see that she is being recognized and her voice is being heard at the state level."
Along with being a family resource coordinator at WCS, Adams is the co-founder of Q’Pasa Appalachia — a news resource and blog for the Latinx community in Boone and the surrounding areas. She was also awarded the 2020 Baker/Jones Woman of the Year Award presented by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
Adams was appointed to the task force on May 18.
In 2019, Cooper established the task force with an executive order. The task force submits reports to governor's office on how to achieve greater equity and inclusion in the education field.
According to the governor's office, the report assesses the state’s progress in increasing educator diversity in K-12 public schools, identify short, mid-range, and long-term strategies to increase educator diversity, identify stakeholders, assets, and sources of funding that can be leveraged to recruit, retain, develop, and support more educators of color, propose metrics and standards by which the Governor can evaluate the state’s success in achieving its goals under the Plan, improve recruitment, retention, development, and support of educators of color, and identify priorities for increasing educator diversity in the state.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.