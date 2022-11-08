Boone — A three-hour meeting to create an action plan to properly allocate the Opioid Settlement Fund to those afflicted by the ongoing crisis in Watauga County took place in early November directly on the heel of a visit by Attorney General Josh Stein.
Members and affiliates that joined the meeting included those from AppHealthCare, Olive Branch Ministry, Mediation & Restorative Justice Center, Boone and Blowing Rock Police departments, Appalachian State Wellness and Prevention Services, and High Country Community Health.
The fund, which was finalized in February of this year, is part of a $26 billion agreement that aims to bring relief to communities affected by the opioid crisis. Of the $26 billion North Carolina received, $750 million and Watauga County received $3 million.
These funds will be used to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other services and strategies to combat the epidemic.
Lindsey Sulliven, Director of Health Promotion at AppHealthCare, led the conversation. She was accompanied by a 13-page outline on strategies that could be implemented in Watauga County.
The strategies were: collaborative strategic planning, evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing support, employment-related services, early intervention, naloxone distribution, post-overdose response team, Syringe Service Programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatment for incarcerated persons, and reentry programs.
“I will be really intentional. I am an AppHealthCare employee, but today I’m an individual facilitator,” Sulliven said.
She linked those at the meeting to a survey where all could respond at various points in the meeting.
The first couple of questions in the survey ranged from what population (or sub population) of focus to look at — those generally in Watauga or only residents? — to what condition of wellbeing was wanted for the community. The later questions focused on the results-based accountability logical method, which utilizes working backward from the means to the ends. Of the answers submitted, the most popular were those that included access to prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and support and recovery.
Watauga County Sheriff Office Major Kelly Redmon said they want to look toward the end goals, rather than the direct problems being faced now.
The same question arose at the meeting quite a few times: “How exactly do we lead those afflicted to safe, happy, and well-directed lives?”
Community leaders also talked about how at first those struggling have to be seen.
Cindy Hinshaw, RN, the Appalachian Regional Health Services director of emergency room services, said that most people coming in after an overdose often leave without receiving any kind of treatment
The conversation then shifted to how exactly data is being received, and it was proposed that the community start blending the data. The group talked about data points — like the number of people that die, how much Narcan is administered, those taken into shelters and hospitals, arrests, and even data involving youth in school systems — should be combined and shared to see the bigger picture.
Ideas were also raised about earlier childhood drug education programs like D.A.R.E. being implemented to those in elementary schools.
“It’s not just about substance use, right?” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare Health Director, said. “It needs to be more about what’s going on at home and what’s happening in your world.”
The conversation turned over to funding, specifically toward transportation of those who need recovery services. While some parts of Boone are walkable, many require transportation services to get to and from clinics. The AppalCart was mentioned, but most of the routes are only within the town of Boone limits. Some non-profit organizations, such as the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center, offer rides, but they are dependent on the state of the vehicles they have.
“We’re driving a vehicle right now that’s literally falling apart and none of our grant funding allows for vehicle purchases,” said Mackenzie Laney of MRJC.
The room also cycled to a couple of new topics that included the proposal of recovery friendly workplace organizations, parent education, and briefly of housing waitlists and the lack of affordability in housing.
“We need to use this as a starting point,” Greene said, referring to the meeting as a whole.
The next meeting is slated to take place sometime in mid-to-late November. Community health leaders meet to discuss opioid settlement action plan.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.