BOONE — It is hard to find someone who hasn’t either struggled with their own unmanageable substance use or that of a loved one. Unfortunately, sometimes these struggles prove to be life-threatening or deadly. End Overdose in Watauga County seeks to highlight resources to help improve and save lives, to remember lives lost to overdose, to support those who loved people who died from overdose and those at risk, and to shatter the stigma about people who have these experiences.
Proclamations made this month by the towns of Boone, Seven Devils, Blowing Rock, and Beech Mountain, and the Watauga County Board of Commissioners have proclaimed Aug. 31 as End Overdose in Watauga County Day, in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day to help spread information about the need for and access to life-saving overdose reversal medication in the county.
