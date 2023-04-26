BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority has embarked on a fresh partnership program with the Hospitality and Tourism Management Program at Appalachian State University.

This new program will offer regular academic tours of tourism-related businesses in Blowing Rock, open to students studying Hospitality and Tourism. These tours will be available once each semester. The inaugural spring tour, presented at the end of March 2023, was attended by fourteen students and two faculty members. It was a big hit with participating businesses and attendees.

