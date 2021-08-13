BOONE — The Community Care Clinic is hosting a tennis tournament and a happy hour for health care on Aug. 28 at the Deer Valley Athletic Club.
The Community Care Clinic is an agency that provides health care to low-income, uninsured persons in the community.
The tennis tournament will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will be a doubles, round robin style tournament. Tennis tournament participants will register themselves individually and will not play with the same doubles partners all day. Instead, participants will play with a variety of doubles partners according to their approximate skill levels. A total of 32 entrees are available.
The entry cost for the tennis tournament is $75 for club members and $100 for non-members. If community members just want to go to the happy hour portion of the event the registration is $50.
Happy hour — which takes place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Deer Valley pool deck — is included in the tennis tournament entry and will feature wine, beer, heavy hors d'ouevres provided High Country Greek, live music by Those 3 Guys Band and a silent auction.
The event is sponsored by Blue Ridge Vision and Apportho. To register, visit tinyurl.com/bfta6hw6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.