WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to rename a bridge over the Watauga River in honor of fallen deputy Sgt. Chris Ward following a public hearing on Jan. 17.
The bridge, located on Hwy 321 near Watauga River Road, will be renamed the Sgt. Chris Ward Bridge following the approval process through the Department of Transportation. The commissioners's approval of the request includes the $2,000 fee for signs and installation.
During the public hearing, Chris Ward's father and wife spoke to the commissioners to request they adopt the resolution to move forward in naming the bridge after Chris Ward.
"I don't say he gave his life for it, his life was taken," David Ward said. "We really would appreciate it if you would vote for the resolution to name the bridge in his honor."
Chris Ward's wife, Candice Ward, then spoke to share their daughters' excitement for the renaming.
"Me and my girls, Chris's girls, I told them what hopefully may happen and they want to see daddy's name on the bridge - we pass it everyday," Candice Ward said.
Following the public hearing, the commissioners quickly voted unanimously to approve the resolution to rename the bridge in honor of Chris Ward.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Kelly Redmon’s request for the bridge renaming was submitted to the commissioners to review at their Dec. 20 meeting. Despite all commissioners stating they would approve the request, it was decided to hold a public hearing to follow the procedure set by similar renaming requests in the past.
On April 28, 2021, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle. After entering, the deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and began searching the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
The deputies were fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Alton Barnes, 32. Barnes is also believed to have killed the Ligons, who were identified by the WCSO as his mom and step dad.
Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff ended after 13 hours with Barnes’ death.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.