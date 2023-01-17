WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to rename a bridge over the Watauga River in honor of fallen deputy Sgt. Chris Ward following a public hearing on Jan. 17. 

The bridge, located on Hwy 321 near Watauga River Road, will be renamed the Sgt. Chris Ward Bridge following the approval process through the Department of Transportation. The commissioners's approval of the request includes the $2,000 fee for signs and installation.  

