WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners unanimously approved AppHealthCare's request to begin distributing opioid settlement funds through a county-wide grant application for community organizations.
AppHealthCare Public Health Director and CEO Jennifer Greene went before the board of commissioners at their Tuesday, March 7 meeting to discuss potential plans for state and national opioid settlement funds.
North Carolina Attorney General Attorney General Josh Stein visited Watauga County in late 2022 to discuss the beginning of distribution of national opioid settlement funds.
Stein said he led a “national bipartisan coalition of attorneys in nearly every state in the country to take these drug companies to court to hold them accountable.”
$26 billion from major manufacturers Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen along with generic manufacturer Johnson&Johnson is the first payment, Stein said. North Carolina’s share of this money is $750 million, which Stein said is being used differently than any other state’s funds.
“We did something in North Carolina, different than every state in the country — we made a conscious decision that we wanted these resources to go where they would have the most positive impact. This is a crisis that’s born at the local level and that is addressed at the local level,” Stein said. “The counties run DSS, they run that emergency medical services, they run the jails, they have public health departments — so we thought the counties would do a better job serving the people than the state would in this instance.”
Stein said that 85% of the funds are being circulated by local government while the remaining 15% will be handled at a state level. Regardless of how funds are designated, Stein said all money must “go to attack the crisis.”
Watauga County’s share of the $750 million is $3 million, which Stein said is “meaningful” but “not enough.”
The funds will be distributed for 18 years, allowing local municipalities to focus on prevention, education, harm reduction and recovery support services.
Greene said AppHealthCare has worked to support community conversations in bringing together partners in a results based accountability format to avoid "stabbing in the dark."
Greene said that AppHealthCare recommends establishing a grant application for community partners to apply for funds that will be reviewed by a team consisting of those with lived experience in recovery, health department professionals and elected officials of local municipalities. Commissioners would then make final decisions regarding how money is distributed, taking the team's recommendations into consideration.
Commissioners Ray Russell and Braxton Eggers agreed to serve on this team before the board unanimously approved the request for the grant application process to begin this April.
