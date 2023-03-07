apphealthcare

Jennifer Greene and Lindsey Sullivan presented AppHealthCare's request to County Manager Deron Geouque and Commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers and Charlie Wallin. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners unanimously approved AppHealthCare's request to begin distributing opioid settlement funds through a county-wide grant application for community organizations. 

AppHealthCare Public Health Director and CEO Jennifer Greene went before the board of commissioners at their Tuesday, March 7 meeting to discuss potential plans for state and national opioid settlement funds. 

