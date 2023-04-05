dss, vaya

Watauga County Director of Social Services Tom Hughes addressed the commissioners regarding his support of the continued partnership with DSS and Vaya Health.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Department of Social Services and Vaya Health came together to request county commissioners sign a letter expressing concerns regarding a proposed statewide health plan for those involved in the child welfare system.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has proposed placing children in the DSS In-Home and Foster Care System, their caregivers and siblings into a single state-wide Medicaid Health Plan. This plan would replace the services of Vaya Health in Watauga County, removing the local relationship and connection with the organization and its employees.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.