WATAUGA — The Watauga County Department of Social Services and Vaya Health came together to request county commissioners sign a letter expressing concerns regarding a proposed statewide health plan for those involved in the child welfare system.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has proposed placing children in the DSS In-Home and Foster Care System, their caregivers and siblings into a single state-wide Medicaid Health Plan. This plan would replace the services of Vaya Health in Watauga County, removing the local relationship and connection with the organization and its employees.
Vaya Health Community Relations Regional Director requested the commissioners sign on to a letter expressing concerns about the change.
The letter, addressed to NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, states the statewide Medicaid Child and Families Specialty Plan is similar to one introduced in 2022. Since then, Local Management Entities/Managed Care Organizations, like Vaya, have improved their services, making the statewide plan “less worthy of advancement now.”
LME/MCOs banded together in May of last year to improve access to “seamless, timely, and appropriate” behavioral health care for children, youth, and families who are involved in the child welfare system. The N.C. Child and Family Improvement Initiative has:
Implemented a care manager co-location in many county DSS offices to facilitate operations, communication and placements for children;
created standardized policies and administrative processes across the state;
and enhanced network adequacy with open enrollment and standardized “in-and-out-of-network reimbursement rates to ensure timely and appropriate placement.”
The letter also outlined the Tailored Plan, a project LME/MCOs said will take a “whole-person approach” and offer Medicaid beneficiaries with behavioral health needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries access to integrated health plans that serve needs through a public managed care organization. The Tailored Plan is anticipated to launch later this year.
“If the best solution for the complex and, in many cases, vulnerable populations mentioned above is in a Tailored Plan operated by an LME/MCO and launching later this year, then why would the state’s foster care population be treated any differently?” the letter states. “From our perspective, having a new administrator for the foster youth population in Medicaid presents other concerns. As county commissioners, among our chief concerns is the governance voice we would lose were a national commercial health plan to win the specialty plan contract.”
Commissioner Charlie Wallin is on the Vaya Regional Board, which elects representatives to the organization’s governing Board of Directors. The commissioners have a “direct say” in the organization that is “in its essence a part of local government.”
The Medicaid Child and Families Specialty Plan is anticipated to make legislative progress in June, which Commissioner Ray Russell said creates a sense of urgency in signing the letter despite issues with some of the services provided through Vaya.
Tom Hughes, director of Watauga County Social Services, said while he does “not value all the content of the letter” due to issues related to Vaya’s performance, he supports it as he believes it is the best option.
Russell said that due to Hughes's experience and expertise, he would take his suggestion on how to proceed before making a motion to approve the signing of the letter with slight linguistic amendments.
The motion passed with the understanding that language throughout the letter indicates gratitude for the statewide effort while pushing for further improvements. Commissioners unanimously approved the signing of the letter.
