BOONE — WAMY Community Action received a boost in their bid for a $150,000 grant when the Watauga County Board of Commissioners threw their support behind the application at its meeting on Tuesday, June 21.
The organization is applying for a Housing Preservation Grant from the USDA, which would help cover expenses of repairs and rehabilitation of low-income family homes in the High Country.
The yearly project would provide help for 15 homes, with a total cost of $271,763. Of that total, more than $100,000 would just be for materials alone, and the grant would cover more than half of the expenses.
Finance Director Brittany Luxton noted that the grant had been given to WAMY for the past four years and that this one would begin on Oct. 1.
Luxton — with the support of Commissioner Charlie Wallin who is also on WAMY’s board — was requesting a letter of support from the commissioners that would help strengthen the grant application.
The board approved the letter of support unanimously.
The board also approved a new contract with Vincent Valuations, the firm that handled the recent revaluation of property values across the county. The contract will cover the 2027 revaluation at $38.50 per parcel, while also covering the cost to provide new construction services at $29.50 per parcel.
Looking ahead, the board confirmed that their first meeting in July is canceled, which was decided at a previous meeting, while their second meeting will remain on July 19. The board had previous concerns over the July 19 date due to a landfill contract bid, but with that no longer an issue the schedule remained unchanged.
