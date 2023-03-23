WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners will recognize Resilient and Thriving Communities Week and National Fair Housing Month after passing two proclamations in the most recent meeting.
To begin the March 21 meeting, social worker Dr. Kellie Reed Ashcraft requested the commissioners proclaim the week of April 20 to May 3 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week on behalf of the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative.
The WCCI formally began in 2017 as a collaboration between local nonprofit agencies, municipalities, private mental health professionals, school systems, emergency responders, law enforcement, faith communities, university personnel and volunteers. The mission for the WCCI is to “promote health and resiliency in (the) community and to effectively prevent, recognize, and treat trauma by creating safe, stable, nurturing environments and relationships through education, advocacy and policy change.”
In approving Ashcraft's request, the commissioners proclaimed that "resilient and thriving communities are vital to (the) community and state's future health, success, and prosperity" and that "Watauga County encourages all individuals and all sectors... to collaborate to strengthen (the) communities."
Following the reading of the proclamation, Commissioner Ray Russell spoke on behalf of Melissa Johnson, who requested a proposed resolution supporting a pay increase for the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention staff. The commissioners voted to approve the request for a step pay plan and compression relief, though recognized the final decision will be made by the state. Funds for this pay increase would be distributed from the North Carolina state budget and would not impact county funds.
Project on Aging Director Angie Boitnotte then requested Braxton Eggers, Zack Green, Dustin Burleson, Austin Combs, Jennifer Greene, Betsy Richards, Skylar Taracido, Pat Coley, Kat Danner, Linda Marcoux, Mary Moretz, Carolyn Owens and Ed Rosenberg to be appointed as advisory committee members. The commissioner approved the request, recognizing the Watauga County Project on Aging as the lead agency of the Home and Community Care Block Grant.
The commissioners then approved a bid request made by the Winston Salem based company Bonitz in the amount of $30,501 to replace the carpet at the Western Watauga Community Center at the recommendation of County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh.
Following a routine tax report, Tax Administrator Larry Warren requested the commissioners to set dates for the Board of Equalization and Review Hearings. The board decided on April 19, 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for these hearings.
County Director of Planning and Inspection Jason Walker then presented a proclamation proposing the commissioners recognize April as National Fair Housing Month.
Walker said the Community Development Block Grant received by the county requires quarterly public awareness initiatives and this resolution fulfills this quarter's requirement.
The proclamation approved by the commissioners states that "April marks the anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which sought to eliminate discrimination in housing opportunities and to affirmatively further housing choices for all Americans," an effort the commissioners said Watauga County supports.
Following the reading and passage of the fair housing proclamation, the commissioners approved the second ratification of the proposed amendment to section 15 of the Ambulance Franchise Ordinance regarding the membership of the EMS Advisory Board.
The amendment was first approved by the current EMS Advisory Board at their February meeting and reflects updated agency names and membership terms.
During public comment, County Librarian Monica Caruso updated the commissioners on several grants regarding the expansion project of the Watauga County Public Library. She said the library has requested funds from the state and submitted information about the need to State Representative Ray Pickett. Moving forward, Caruso said library staff is continuing to submit requests for further funding.
Following Caruso's statements, Judith Phoenix shared her "personal testimony," stating that she supports the library through using their services and participating in used book sales. Phoenix said library expansion is important to maintain and expand the community resource.
"Libraries are safe places whether you are eight or 80," Phoenix said. "A core value of libraries is equal access for everyone, this means helping individuals form all different backgrounds by giving an equal opportunity for self-education... Libraries are a place of relaxation, learning and discovery."
The commissioners then moved into closed session. No further action was taken before adjournment.
The Watauga County Commissioner's next meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 4 in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
