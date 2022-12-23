commissioners

Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers presented his request to commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers and Charlie Wallin. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — During the Watauga County Board of Commissioners Dec. 20 meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution in support of the Northern Peaks State Trail. 

Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers presented the first request of the meeting and asked the commissioners' support for the planned 45 mile trail that will connect downtown Boone to West Jefferson. 

