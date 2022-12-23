WATAUGA — During the Watauga County Board of Commissioners Dec. 20 meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution in support of the Northern Peaks State Trail.
Northern Peaks State Trail Coordinator Jordan Sellers presented the first request of the meeting and asked the commissioners' support for the planned 45 mile trail that will connect downtown Boone to West Jefferson.
The request for support did not include financial support from the county, but rather a resolution of understanding for the importance of the trail. The commissioners unanimously approved the resolution of support.
Chairman Larry Turnbow then read a resolution of appreciation for Joe Furman, thanking him for his work with the county before his retirement on Feb. 1.
Furman began his working with the county in July of 1984 and has since served as director of planning and inspections and economic development. Turnbow said Furman "has been instrumental" in the progression of the county by serving on various boards and commissions. He said Furman "increased the exposure of the county throughout the world and helped attract and retain multiple businesses."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.