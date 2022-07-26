WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners honored the community service of Stephen Poulos and approved funding for emergency services at its meeting on Tuesday, July 19.
The county created a proclamation honoring Poulos upon his upcoming retirement on Aug. 1. Poulos began working for Watauga County Parks and Recreation in 1992 and was promoted to director in 2003. He received the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association Fellow Award in 2019, which is the highest award given by the department and recognizes “outstanding service and leadership.”
Throughout his career, Poulos served on several boards and committees to stay engaged with many facets of the community. He received the Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce in 2021.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure. When I started this job, like a lot of things, it was a job... When I passed that threshold it became more than a job, it became a passion,” said Poulos. “I was very fortunate to be in the position of director and I’ve given it my all everyday, I promise.”
Following this special presentation, a public hearing regarding the request to rename the Watauga County Recreation Center pool took place.
Twelve community members shared their reasoning for why they wanted the commissioners to pass a bill to rename to aquatic complex after the late teacher and coach Lan O’Loughlin. This public hearing took place after a presentation of a petition with nearly 900 signatures was presented to the board for the pool to be named after O’Loughlin.
Larry Warren, tax administrator, presented the Monthly Collections Report and the Refunds and Releases Report — refunds and reports were approved by the board.
Watauga Emergency Services Director Will Holt asked the board approve a request for $33,549.50 for the replacement of five portable radios with Motorola Solutions; three radio maintenance contracts with Mobile Communications America in the amount of $64,122; approval of the Priority Grant from the NC 911 Board with no requirement for County matching; an easement with Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation for the Sampson Tower site; approval of an agreement with the Department of Transportation for debris management; and an expenditures of $82,517.50 for VHF remediation with adequate funds available in the budget to cover these expenses.
The board approved all of Holts requests with Kennedy saying the requests would “benefit the whole community.”
The commissioners also approved the Division of Soil and Water Conservation’s request for acceptance of $159,750 from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the StreamFlow Rehabilitation Program.
County Manager Deron Geouque presented the board with an out-of-state travel request from the Sheriff’s Office that the commissioners approved.
The meeting was then adjourned as there was no closed session at the meeting due to the absence of the commissioners’ attorney.
