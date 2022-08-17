WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners hosted a public hearing and approved various community initiatives at its Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting.
The board heard from several community members about the proposed financing for the new Valle Crucis School. The board's current consideration is to enter an installment financing contact in a principal amount of no more than $32 million.
The four community members who spoke all expressed gratitude for the commissioners' support of the new school so far.
"I'm a resident in the downtown historic part of Valley Cruces, I have been the PTA president for three years and on the PTA for I think six years... I was one of the voices that spoke back in 2019 in support of the new building. I have two kiddos that have gone to school there for quite some time," Tuesday Rice said. "I just would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your continued support and dedication to this project. You've demonstrated to me, and certainly to others, that you put education and community first and look at it as a very important investment in our community's future."
The board is scheduled to take action on the financial proposition at their next scheduled meeting. Chairman John Welch echoed many of the speakers in saying that building costs are "not going to go down anytime soon" and said "the time to strike is now." Welch also expressed gratitude to the collaboration between community stakeholders in each step of the process.
The board then heard from Appalachian Theatre of the High Country's new Executive Director Suzanne Livesay. Livesay said she is excited to interact with the community in a new way and said the subsidy funding provided by the county has made the opportunity to do so much easier.
Following Livesay's statements, the board approved two proclamations in support of End of Overdose Day and Recovery Month.
Joey Matthews and Jeannine Berry, recovery peer-support specialist at Appalachian Regional Healthcare, presented the board with statistics regarding drug overdoses locally and across the country. Matthews said that there were more than 107,000 overdoses in the United State in 2021 with at least 12 of those occurring in Watauga County. Matthews also said that fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45. The commissioners approved Matthews and Berry's requested to proclaim Aug. 31 as "End of Overdose Day" in Watauga County.
Next, Mary McKinney and Eric Ellis spoke about their personal and professional experiences with those suffering from substance abuse. McKinney and Ellis requested the board to approve a motion to make September "Recovery Month" in Watauga County.
The board approved the proclamation, which states that "the impact of mental health and substance use disorders (SUDs) is apparent in our local community as many people in Watauga County are affected by these conditions through their own SUD, by SUDs experienced by loved ones, or both. It states that Recovery Month "can help people become more aware and able to recognize the signs of substance use disorders and other mental health disorders and encourages people in need of recovery services to seek help."
Dustin Burleson, Regional Community Relations Director at Vaya Health, gave an update on the organizations progress.
Burleson said there has been an increase in need for mental health and substance abuse services while staff numbers continue to drop. He said despite this, Vaya has been able to increase services for those in crisis by equipping members of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office with iPads that connect to mental health professionals. Burleson said Vaya hopes to offer the same service to the Boone Police Department and the Hospitality House.
County Manager Deron Geouque then presented tax matters to the board. There were no refunds and the commissioners approved releases.
The commissioners also accepted a funding agreement with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce's for economic development. Vice-chair Billy Kennedy said that the county and town "get more done together than separately."
Before moving into closed session, the commissioners heard a public comment from Jean Studeman.
"I come to you tonight, our County Board of Commissioners to request that the Chairman John Welch, resign. When you were elected, you swore to serve all of Watauga County citizens, not only the Democrats, but all Republicans, Democrats, independents and unaffiliated," said Studeman. "I ask you, using your commonsense and without fear, to accept Chairman John Welch's resignation, and let the citizens of Watauga County, all of the qualified citizens, to vote regardless of their party affiliations."
The commissioners will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
