WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners heard updates on the kill/chill project and efforts of the New River Conservancy at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting.
Following the unanimous vote to rename the bridge over the Watauga River after fallen deputy Sgt. Chris Ward, County Extension Director Jim Hamilton updated the commissioners on the kill/chill project.
In the update, Hamilton stated that the project was awarded $474,450 from the NC Agriculture Trust Fund in August, bringing the total of committed funds to $2.7 million.
Soil testing at the site was completed and a request as submitted to scale down the project by roughly 4,000 square feet range to reduce the ecological footprint and budget.
Hamilton said they are waiting for updated facility and infrastructure plans from their consultants for water and sewer plans before moving forward with finalizing cost estimates, which Hamilton said should take place later this winter. He also told the Commissioners that the project was presented to the Boone Town Council.
Elizabeth Underwood and Katie Krogmeier from New River Conservancy then presented information regarding current projects of the organization. The projects include restoration of the property off of West King Street, including unstable culvert conditions, lack of riparian buffer, erosion and sedimentation and lack of natural protection from foliage. This county land is at risk of property loss through flooding and erosion and the collection of debris in the area may pollute water sources.
To prevent these effects, Krogmeier said the conservancy plans to fix the culvert, reroute the stream, add in-stream structures and remove debris. She said the organization is currently applying for multiple grants and requesting support from the Town of Boone.
Following the New River Conservancy's presentation, County Manager Deron Geouque shared AppalCart's request for the board to approve a second allocation of Rural Operating Assistance Program funding. The board approved the additional funding of $31,647, which will increase the county's total funding to $194,612 that is broken down into three categories of Elderly and Disables Transportation Assistance Program, Employment and Rural General Public.
Watauga County Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood then requested that the commissioners adopt the Year of the Trail Proclamation, which is part of the statewide effort to raise awareness and "showcase, promote and celebrate" North Carolina's extensive trail system.
"The trails in Watauga County vary from the Mountains to Sea Trail, Brookshire/South Fork Greenway, Rocky Knob Park Trails to Elk Knob State Park Trails, to the Middle Fork Greenway, to Julian Price Memorial and Moses Cone Memorial Park Trails, to the Northern Peaks State Trail to the Appalachian State Nature Preserve trails to the New River and Watauga River paddle trails and various other sidewalks, neighborhood trails and pedestrian paths," the proclamation states. "Trails offer quality-of-life benefits to all as expressions of local community character and pride, as outdoor workshops for science education, as tools for economic revitalization, as free resources for healthy recreation, as accessible alternative transportation, and as sites for social and cultural events."
Following Chairman Larry Turnbow's reading of the proclamation, the commissioners voted to adopt this year as the Year of the Trail in Watauga County
While directing the board through administrative matters, County Manager Deron Geouque proposed Feb. 9 and 10 as the dates for the annual pre-budget retreat and May 4 and 5 as the dates for budget work sessions, which the board approved.
The next Watauga County Commissioner meeting will take place on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
