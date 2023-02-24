Destination by Design's Eric Woolridge presented an update on the Imagine Watauga Plan to commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers, Charlie Wallin and County Lawyer Andrea Natale Capua.
WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners heard updates related to the Imagine Watauga Plan and information about the NC Senior Tar Heel Legislature at the Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting.
To begin the meeting, Destination by Design Director of Planning and Business Development Eric Woolridge presented an update on Imagine Watauga, a tourism plan to "effectively steward occupancy tax revenue" to improve connectivity, education and awareness, outdoor recreation and arts and culture.
Woolridge said Destination by Design is seeking community engagement thoughout the process through surveys and focus groups and has released fact sheets and public engagement videos to help remain transparent.
Through public engagement, Woolridge said Destination by Design have identified major overcrowding and lack of parking, sidewalks and public access as major concerns, specifically in Boone and Blowing Rock.
To help mitigate these problems and address problems of other communities, Woolridge said the organization is looking to utilize the concept of the "rural village" by spreading tourism and recreation activities to surrounding areas such as Cove Creek, Deep Gap, Foscoe, Todd and Valle Crucis.
Woolridge said moving forward, Destination by Design is recommending an increase in TDA staffing; the implementation of a county-wide public arts plan; a solidified maintenance plan for new recreation areas; the creation of varied levels of biking trails; the acquisition of rural land; and increasing recreation area signage.
Next steps will follow a developed "10 Capital-Outlay" following a public meeting before finalizing documents and implementing of the plan.
Following the Imagine Watauga Plan update, Mary Moretz presented priorities and 30 year anniversary celebration plans of the NC Senior Tar Heel Legislature.
Moretz said the population across North Carolina is getting older and the Senior Tar Heels' volunteers advocate for aging adults. The organization's current legislative priorities include improvements in adult protective services, senior centers and to hire regional long-term care ombudsman.
The NC Senior Tar Heel 30-year anniversary celebration will take place on March 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center. The commissioners approved a proclamation to recognize March 17 as NC Senior Tar Heel Legislature recognition day to celebrate their years of service.
After Moretz gave her presentation, Watauga County Operations Service Director Rex Buck preposed the purchase of a new John Deere 160-P excavator, which Buck said will be utilized on a daily basis. The commissioners unanimously approved this request.
The commissioners then approved Emergency Services Director Will Holt request to make contracts consistent across fire departments, which were drafted in collaboration with departments and the Watauga County Fire Commission.
No speakers signed up for public comment and no action was taken following closed session.
The next Watauga County Commissioner meeting will take place on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.