WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners heard community input on the proposed full-year budget and minimum housing standards at the Tuesday, May 16, meeting.
To begin the meeting, one hour was allotted for public comment, which 11 community members used to discuss minimum housing standards.
Minimum housing standards establish specific criteria be met for building construction and safety. Twenty-seven counties in North Carolina have adopted similar standards that give renters a viable way to handle unaddressed maintenance or safety issues with the county instead of pursuing legal action, according to Down Home NC's Watauga chapter.
The town of Boone recently implemented minimum housing standards, but those outside of town limits do not fall under the jurisdiction of the requirements.
Moriah Cox approached the podium first, asking the commissioners to implement minimum housing standards. She said the county would need to keep all current units and build a minimum of 5,000 units over the next five years to meet housing needs.
Cox spoke of her own housing experience as she said that after experiencing domestic violence, she stayed in several unsafe housing situations and even now can be easily found by her former partner.
"I am keenly aware that because there is no other place for me to go, my life is at risk," Cox said.
Following Cox, Alana Baird, JB Brych, Sarah Davis, Olive Burgess, Dana Bango, Meagan Furman, Eric Plaag, Brielle Kaluzny, Benjamin Hiler and Claire McCoy all urged the commissioners to implement minimum housing standards. Concerns regarding mold, unstable structures and pests were discussed, with many stating that there is little tenants can do to advocate for themselves as there is no standard in place.
Commissioner Ray Russell thanked all speakers for advocating for the community. He said there is no way to address the issue without discussing the cost of housing and building housing. He encouraged everyone to consider the multi-faceted issue through other lenses, such as "the root cause," which he said is the lack of housing availability.
Commissioners Todd Castle added that there is a problem of "unchecked growth" and rent is "out-of-control" within the county. He said he hopes the commissioners and community can work together to address housing availability and standards issues.
Following public comment, the commissioners opened the floor for a public hearing to allow citizens to comment on the proposed 2024 full-year budget. During this time, community members and leaders requested funding for a variety of causes, including:
- Elisha Childers, Virginia Ford Hunter Varipap, Kacey Brown, Mindy Goble and Jessica Yates requested additional funding for the Children's Council;
- David Jackson requested additional funding be focused on housing and childcare efforts;
- Allison Jennings requested additional funding for W.A.M.Y. Community Action;
- Eric Plaag and Monica Caruso requested additional funding for the expansion project of the Watauga County Public Library;
- Emily Bish requested additional funding for the Board of Elections, specifically due to updates regarding state voter IDs;
- Jerry Shore and Jeanie Futrelle requested additional funding for OASIS, Inc.;
- Marrena Greer thanked the commissioners for funding the Southern Appalachian Heritage Association;
- And Dana Bango requested that additional funding be directed to the Watauga County Recreation Center, specifically to accommodate members transitioning from the Broyhill Wellness Center following its closing.
Commissioner Charlie Wallin said the budget process is still ongoing. He said that when community organizations, specifically nonprofits, are adequately funded, it saves the county money in the long-run. He said nonprofits save taxpayer dollars in areas like court cases and housing.
Commissioner Braxton Eggers said he "listens to understand" and is "very appreciative" to everyone who spoke during the public hearing.
After the closing of the public hearing, Brittany Luxton, who will take on the role of executive director of W.A.M.Y. on June 1, requested the commissioners approve their acceptance of the Federal Housing Preservation Grant. Luxton said that while this money will greatly benefit the organization, as it has the past five years W.A.M.Y. has been awarded the funds, the grant cannot be used to benefit renters. Due to this, Luxton said W.A.M.Y. still needs additional county funding.
Cooperative Extension Director Jim Hamilton then reviewed the updated Memorandum of Agreement between the NC State Cooperative Extension and the county — which the commissioners approved.
There are several differences from the last MOA process. The main one is that all counties are being offered the "lock-in option" first. Under the Lock-In MOA, the county agrees to support any state salary changes and is automatically billed.
As the final agenda item, the commissioners approved the proposed property and liability insurance and worker's compensation renewals request.
The rate for property and liability is $318,021, or an $80,100 increase, and the rate for workers compensation is $212,024, or an $18,137 decrease. The county manager's recommended budget includes adequate funds to cover the insurance premiums.
The commissioners then adjourned to move into a closed session with no action being taken after.
The next Watauga County Commissioner meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.