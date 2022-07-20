WATAUGA — More than 30 people gathered in the Board Room at the Watauga County Administration Building to show their support for renaming the Watauga Community Recreation Center pool after Lawerence "Lan" O'Loughlin.
Despite nearly 900 community signatures in support of renaming and multiple public comments in support, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners did not move forward with renaming the pool in honor of O'Loughlin at their July 19 meeting.
A motion to rename the pool had to be unanimous. Before deciding what to do, Chairman John Welch opened the floor for commissioner comment.
"There is no doubt in my mind, or anybody's mind, that Lan was an exceptional person and he made a great contribution to our county and had a huge impact on the people whose lives he touched. The question is what's appropriate for how to honor his name," said Billy Kennedy, commissioner vice-chairman. "I just want to reiterate that whatever decision we make has nothing to do with respecting and honoring Lan. Watauga County Community Recreation Center and Pool — to me that's the name that I'd like to have it stay."
When it came time to vote, no board member entertained a motion to approve the renaming of the pool. Billy Kennedy, vice-chair, made a motion to oppose the renaming, but no commissioners seconded his motion.
O’Loughlin, who passed away in 2003, spent 24 years as a teacher and coach at Watauga High School. In his career at WHS with the cross country, track and swim teams, O’Loughlin oversaw 20 conference championship teams, was named conference coach of the year on 13 occasions and was named to the WHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.
Every year, two WHS students receive the Lan O’Loughlin Personal Achievement Award which honors the qualities of personal effort, dedication, commitment and self-sacrifice while also awarding up to $4,000 raised by the community. Mr. WHS, a pageant that takes place at the high school each year, was originally started to alleviate some of O'Loughlin's medical costs and continues to raise money for the community today.
Nineteen years after O’Loughlin's passing, a large group of supporters headed to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 24, to voice their support for renaming the recreation center’s aquatics center after O’Loughlin. The effort was led by O’Loughlin's son, Eric O’Loughlin, who brought a petition with more than 880 names in support of the renaming.
After being discussed at several meetings, a public hearing and vote was scheduled for the July 19 commissioner's meeting. Twelve community members — ranging from friends to students of O’Loughlin — signed up to speak in support of a motion to rename the pool.
Former County Commissioner and parent of a child on O’Loughlin's swim team, Jim Deal, spoke about the coach's impact.
"There are people that are exceptional in the lives of our communities, who touch not just the lives of those people that they're actually interacting with, but they touch the lives of all the people those people touch," said Deal. " I'd hate to count how many 1000s of hours I spent on the swim deck with Lan O'Loughlin. Never in that time did I hear him raise a voice. Never in that time did I hear him be critical of any of the athletes or any of the people that were just starting to learn to swim."
Jonathan Miller, O’Loughlin's former assistant coach for a decade, said he understood the commissioners hesitation to approve the request as many other counties name facilities after donors. The board has previously stated that they did not accept private funds for the building of the recreation center because they wanted it to "belong to the people of Watauga County." Miller said the difference should not be a lack of naming the facility, but who it is named after and why.
"It was brought to my attention one time that the commissioners toured other facilities and while doing so they observed that some of the naming that had taken place at other places may not have been tastefully done. I'd like to remind you that none of those counties have Lan — he is ours," said Miller. "I swam that facility this morning. I was in the water. I promise you I was on the deck so let's put his name on the wall."
Several community members said this renaming was for the people of Watauga County and more than a political decision in the public statements.
"Here's the reminder, friendly reminder: The people of Watauga County were not made for codes, regulations, policies or laws. Rather, the laws, regulations, codes and policies are made for the benefit, the happiness and the welfare of the good citizens of Watauga County," said Ralph Lentz after asking the room who was there to support the renaming, which was answered with the raising of almost all hands in the room.
After the vote failed, Kennedy made a motion for other ways to honor O’Loughlin, including naming the first high school swim meet of each season after O’Loughlin and installing a record board and plaque with his name. Welch said he supported the motion, but would revisit it at a future meeting in order to first consider logistics.
Following the announcement of the decision, the commissioners took a brief break before continuing with other agenda items as several community members voiced their disappointment while leaving.
