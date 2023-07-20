AppHealthCare Director of Health Promotion Lindsay Sullivan and Public Health Director Jennifer Greene presented the commissioners with their recommendations for organizations to received the first dispersement the opioid settlement funds.
WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the first dispersement of county opioid settlement funds at their Tuesday, July 18 meeting.
After calling the meeting into session, Chairman Larry Turnbow invited community members to address the board during public comment. Jeffery Sutton represented himself in speaking against the development of Homes at Brookshire.
