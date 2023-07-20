WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the first dispersement of county opioid settlement funds at their Tuesday, July 18 meeting.

After calling the meeting into session, Chairman Larry Turnbow invited community members to address the board during public comment. Jeffery Sutton represented himself in speaking against the development of Homes at Brookshire. 

Opioid Settlement Funds

AppHealthCare Director of Health Promotion Lindsay Sullivan and Public Health Director Jennifer Greene presented the commissioners with their recommendations for organizations to received the first dispersement the opioid settlement funds. 
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.