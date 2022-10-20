WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners approved several requests for updated budgets and grant support at their Oct. 18 meeting held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.
To begin the meeting, Appalachian Architecture, P.A. Principal Bill Dixon presented an updated cost estimate for the Watauga County parking deck after plan modifications made to accommodate requests from Boone's Historic Preservation Commission, recommendations from local emergency services and increased building costs.
The $5,033,600 cost estimate has risen about $1 million to $6,002,708, which the board approved.
The commissioners then heard a request from AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene and Director of Health Promotion Lindsey Sullivan to support their application for the Vital Strategies grant.
Greene said the funding from the grant would support community-planned efforts to prevent overdose deaths and provide services to those in recovery. The grant requires a match of $40,000 for three-years and $30,000 annually for the settlement period, ending in 2038. Greene said the funding is being requested specifically from the existing settlement the county received.
Sullivan said a special planning meeting will take place in early November to prepare a proposed action plan. This plan will be in accordance with the NC Opioid Sate Action Plan and Opioid Settlement funding requirements. A list of possible ways the funding can be utilized was submitted with the request, including community access to free naloxone, overdose treatment training, data tracking, education and screenings.
The board approved the request for support in the grant application and fund matching before hearing from Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood.
At the Oct. 4 County Commissioners meeting, Smallwood requested the board’s approval of the Howards Knob Master Plan and the Accessibility for Parks grant application. The grant is "for individuals with physical disabilities, mental disabilities and for our veterans."
Senior Planner at Destination by Design Ron Hancock shared physical copies of the revised Howards Knob Park Master Plan, which includes updates to signage and fencing, increased accessible options for parking and restrooms, construction of a tranquility garden, additional seating, picnic facilities, grilling areas, accessible paths and an updated viewing area.
The commissioners unanimously approved the request to support the grant application. Chairman Billy Kennedy said the board received "many letters of support" for the project.
"Well, I think that we may all be needing assistance getting somewhere some time and I'd like to be able to roll to that view if there comes a time I can't walk," Kennedy said. "And this is a nice addition to a beautiful, beautiful county park. I think the improvements are overdue, long overdue, and will be a great improvement."
Following the approval, new Commissioner Ray Russell received his committee appointments from Kennedy. Russell will serve on committees for child protection, education planning, juvenile crime and Watauga recreation.
County Manager Deron Geouque then announced that due to election week, the commissioner's Nov. 1 meeting will be cancelled. The Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting is reschedules for Monday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m..
During public comment, Cary Davenport addressed the board.
Davenport said that he has been in the athletic business for more than 50 years, which included owning and operating clubs in Chicago, one of which he said is larger than the Watauga County Recreation Center.
Davenport claimed that in January 2016, the Watauga County Commissioners were informed that millions of dollars was needed for school infrastructure" and that by February 2018, that amount had risen even more.
Despite this, the board proceeded to "go forward on a huge, purely discretional project," being the recreation center, Davenport claimed.
Davenport claimed that the commissioners February 2020 budget retreat resulted in the reorientation of the sports fields for $735,000, with $414,000 for tennis and pickle ball courts. He claimed it was still done incorrectly, being built 18 feet short in width and 36 feet short in length.
"I have played tennis my whole life — this is not a small mistake. By approving these plans, the commission shortchanged the tennis playing community and created a liability," Davenport said. "This glaring error brings concern about other possible problems throughout the facility as it relates to sports surfaces, and even the pool — how many other design errors are there?"
Before ending his comment, Davenport said he believes there should be security at the recreation center because "women and children must feel safe in all parts of the facility, including locker rooms and particularly in and around the facility in the evening and early morning hours."
The WCRC does have security monitor staff that wear identifiable shirts and can be seen walking around the center on a regular basis.
