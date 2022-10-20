commissioners

Commissioners Carrington Pertalion, Ray Russell, Billy Kennedy, Charlie Wallin and Larry Turnbow heard from community members and organization leaders at their Oct. 18 meeting. 

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Commissioners approved several requests for updated budgets and grant support at their Oct. 18 meeting held in the Board Room of the Administration Building. 

To begin the meeting, Appalachian Architecture, P.A. Principal Bill Dixon presented an updated cost estimate for the Watauga County parking deck after plan modifications made to accommodate requests from Boone's Historic Preservation Commission, recommendations from local emergency services and increased building costs.

AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene and Director of Health Promotion Lindsey Sullivan requested grant support and fund matching from the board. 
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood requested the board's approval of the Howards Knob Park Master Plan. 
Part of the designs that were given out to people at the Commissioners meeting. 
Cary Davenport addressed the board regarding the Watauga County Recreation Center during public comment. 

