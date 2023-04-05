memorial

A memorial for fallen law enforcement officers is in front of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution honoring fallen law enforcement officers at their April 4 meeting. 

Chairman Larry Turnbow read the Resolution in Memory of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Killed in the Line of Duty in Watauga County, stating that the initiative is an aspect of the previously recognition of First Responder Wellness Week from April 24 to 30. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.