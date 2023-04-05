WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution honoring fallen law enforcement officers at their April 4 meeting.
Chairman Larry Turnbow read the Resolution in Memory of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Killed in the Line of Duty in Watauga County, stating that the initiative is an aspect of the previously recognition of First Responder Wellness Week from April 24 to 30.
The resolution states that officers throughout the community risk their lives to protect others and "conduct themselves in a manner that supports, maintains, and defends the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of North Carolina."
The resolution resolves that the county commissioners "stand in solidarity with the citizens of Watauga County as they celebrate the lives and mourn the loss of remarkable and selfless heroes who represented the best of their community and whose memory will serve as an inspiration for future generations."
The resolution requests all flags to be flown at half-staff and for citizens, businesses, nonprofits, and state and local governments in Watauga County to shine a blue light the week of April 24 through April 30. It also encourages the observance of a moment of remembrance beginning at noon on Wednesday, April 26, that will last for one minute.
