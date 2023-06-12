Bill Dixon

Bill Dixon presented the commissioners with the bids for the parking deck. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for the Queen/Water Street parking deck in a 3-2 vote at their Tuesday, June 6 meeting. 

Bill Dixon, of Appalachian Architecture, presented the bids received for the Queen/Water Street parking deck. The County received three bids with VPC being the lowest responsive bidder with an amount of $4,992,202.

