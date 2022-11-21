WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners met to hear a presentation on housing efforts and approve ra equest for additional school resource officers at their Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting.
To begin the meeting, Kellie Reed Ashcraft, organizer and facilitator of the Watauga Housing Council, shared results from the two-phase forum with the board.
Ashcraft said the Watauga Housing Council is the second phase of the community housing efforts and participants worked to identify priorities and action steps in addition to applying for grants and conducting surveys.
Ashcraft said moving forward, the Watauga Housing Council would like to be involved in the development of the Comprehensive Community Plan and facilitate development of a Comprehensive Long-term Housing Plan with the County Commissioners, Boone Town Council and other municipalities.
Commissioners thanked Ashcraft for her commitment to aiding in issues related to housing in the county and offered their help as individuals and as a board.
"Call on me anytime. This is an issue that I am really concerned about ± I think it is vital to the economic growth of our community," Commissioner Ray Russell said. "It's just vital that we find solutions to this problem and it's not going to be easy but I avail myself to you."
Following Ashcraft's presentation, Director of Economic Development Joe Furman made requests on behalf of the Economic Development Commission and the Middle Fork Greenway.
The board approved the addendum of an agreement with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce regarding the transition of operations of the Economic Development Program from the county to the chamber.
The board then approved the acceptance of two grants that will benefit the progress of the Middle Fork Greenway, with all grant matching done by Blue Ridge Conservancy. They also accepted a donation of land that will be used for the trail.
On behalf of Watauga County Schools, County Manager Deron Geouque presented a memorandum of understanding regarding the addition of three school resource officers in part funded by grants with additional financial support needed from the county, which the board approved.
"Of course, safety of our children is upmost in our minds," said Chairman Billy Kennedy. "We're more than willing to do this and it's a good opportunity to improve the safety of our students. Unfortunately, it's something we need to do these days."
The commission then made a motion to move into closed session as no public comments were made. The next meeting will take place on Mon., Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to swear in the newly elected commissioners.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.