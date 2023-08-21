Watauga County seal

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for the Middle Fork Greenway Underpass project and a request to proclaim Aug. 31 as End Overdose in Watauga County Day at the Aug. 15 meeting.

After a public hearing to allow comment on the closeout of the community development block grant relief project, the commissioners approved Aug. 31 as End Overdose in Watauga Count Day. With the commissioner's approval, each municipality in Watauga and the county itself has proclaimed Aug. 31 as a day to recognize and remember those lost to overdoses.

  

