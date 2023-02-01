WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of land to construct a new emergency services center in a closed-session meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The two parcels of property, purchased from Markovich Properties, Inc. and located on U.S. highway 421, will house the county's new multi-facility complex that will include a 911 consolidated dispatch center, Emergency Management Services and Operations Center, and medic base.
One section of the property is located at the intersection of Landfill Road and U.S. Highway 421 and is approximately 1.87 acres and the other is located next to the Nissan Dealership and is approximately 6.13 acres.
The new facility is funded by a $2.7 million grant received by the county for construction and equipment costs for a new 911 dispatch center.
"The new facility will allow the County to meet ongoing and future demands for emergency services," a release from the County stated. "Emergency Management's current space is inadequate to handle the day-to-day operations besides additional special emergency events. The existing 911 dispatch center was constructed prior to the implementation of consolidated dispatch."
The county stated that the location of a new medic base will allow for improved response times of ambulance services and that the new medic base is inline with the county's study addressing location of facilities and units.
