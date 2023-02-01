WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of land to construct a new emergency services center in a closed-session meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. 

The two parcels of property, purchased from Markovich Properties, Inc. and located on U.S. highway 421, will house the county's new multi-facility complex that will include a 911 consolidated dispatch center, Emergency Management Services and Operations Center, and medic base.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.