WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the High Impact Land Use ordnance that will create an additional layer of regulation within 1,500 feet of a gateway.
Gateways in Watauga County are major highway entrances into the county.
The amendment adds “or a roadway designated by Watauga County as a Gateway” following “designated as a NC Scenic Byway” in the regulation.
The amended regulation reads: “Category 1 High Impact Land Uses may not be established within 1,500 feet of the right-of-way line of a roadway designated by NCDOT as a NC Scenic Byway or a roadway designated by Watauga County as a Gateway or within 1,500 feet of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Presence of a city, county or other political subdivision boundary shall be irrelevant for purposes of calculating and applying the spacing requirements of this Section.”
According to the board packet, the request came from a community member. The reasoning behind the amendment, according to the board packet, is that Watauga County has no control over the Scenic Byway designation, which could be removed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at any time.
Category 1 High Impact Land Uses include asphalt plants, cement mixing facilities, quarries/stone, crushers, chemical manufacturing, chemical storage facilities, explosives manufacturing and explosives storage facilities, chip mills, electricity generating facilities (excluding wind and solar power farms and motor sports facilities.
The Watauga County Planning Board reviewed the proposal at its July 18 meeting and voted to recommend the amendment to the commissioners, according to the board packet.
Before the commissioners voted to approve the amendment — which was unanimous with Charlie Wallin, Billy Kennedy and Larry Turnbow the only three present at the Sept. 6 meeting — they held a public hearing and heard from multiple community members.
The first speaker was Peyton Sturges on behalf of High Country Watch — a local environmental organization.
Sturges read from a prepared statement.
“We support these amendments because they will strengthen our community’s defense against the siting of polluting industrial facilities in Watauga County,” Sturges said. “The amendments also are wholly consistent with the mission of High Country Watch: to protect the environmental integrity of the North Carolina High Country by, among other things, opposing polluting industries that would target this area because of its pristine environment and lenient land use rules. We believe these amendments deserve widespread, bipartisan support.”
Sturges, who lives in Deep Gap, also thanked the board.
“My neighbors and the members of our group are extremely grateful that the commissioners are acting to extend these HILU 1,500 foot setback conditions to protect more areas from toxic pollution that could threaten the environmental fabric of the high country that sustains us and drives our economy,” Sturges said. “There can be no doubt that the North Carolina High Country’s most important assets are the clean water, clean air, and unspoiled vistas that define it. You have recognized this and are taking concrete action to further protect the area we all call home. For that you are to be commended.”
Others also spoke at the meeting, including Deep Gap resident Anne Ward. She told the board that gateways definitely need to be protected. She also asked that the board hold companies that produce asphalt in the area accountable and to ensure they follow regulations.
Barbara Krause also gave a public comment that was included in the board packet. She urged the commissioners to adopt the proposed amendment.
“This amendment would further support work done in prior years by the County and its citizens to ensure that those traveling to Watauga County are greeted by roadways reflecting the natural beauty and clean environment of our area,” Krause wrote.
Three others also spoke in favor of the board adopting the amendment, including Watauga riverkeeper and High Country regional director for MountainTrue Andy Hill.
Billy Kennedy, who was acting chair of the meeting, spoke right before the board passed the amendment.
“We are always looking for all the ways we can protect the county and the natural resources here and we are an arm of the state so we have limits to what we can do, but we’re trying and I do appreciate all of y’all coming in,” Kennedy said.
After the board passed the amendment, those in attendance clapped.
During the meeting, the board of commissioners approved Samantha Jones as the new county finance director. They also approved a request eight 2022 Dodge Durango Police SUVs, AWD at $39,175.00 each from Ilderton Dodge Inc, which was included in the sheriff’s budget for 2022-23.
They also approved the acceptance of funds for the Project on Aging — $146,001 — from the American rescue Plan Act that must be used by Sept. 30, 2024.
The board also accepted Senior Center General Purpose funding in the amount of $14,577. Of those funds, $10,901 are for the L. E. Harrill Center and $3,676 are for the Western Watauga Community Center. The funds require a 25% match totaling $4,859 from Watauga County.
Those funds can be used to support and develop programming and general operations, including salaries, supplies, equipment, capital outlay and other operating costs. According to Angie Boitnotte, the director for the Project on Aging, the plan is to use the funds to purchase equipment and supplies, and to cover other various ongoing expenses.
The commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the social services department.
They also approved a resolution authorizing a contract, deed of trust, and the “delivery thereof and providing for certain related matters” related to the Valle Crucis School construction.
The board of commissioners will next meet on Sept. 20.
