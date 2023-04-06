commissioners public comment

Olive Burress addressed the board during public comment regarding the time in which the commissioners hear community input. County Manager Deron Geouque and Commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers and Charlie Wallin heard 13 public comments about this topic at their April 4 meeting.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners had several points of contention at the April 4 meeting, causing several agenda items to get pushed to future meetings.

After the approval of a resolution in memory of fallen law enforcement officers and the submission of a support letter on behalf of Vaya Health, Kelly Coffey of the Watauga County Farmland Preservation Advisory Board requested the commissioners approve amendments to the Voluntary Farmland Preservation Program Ordinance to reflect changes made by the North Carolina General Assembly.

