WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners had several points of contention at the April 4 meeting, causing several agenda items to get pushed to future meetings.
After the approval of a resolution in memory of fallen law enforcement officers and the submission of a support letter on behalf of Vaya Health, Kelly Coffey of the Watauga County Farmland Preservation Advisory Board requested the commissioners approve amendments to the Voluntary Farmland Preservation Program Ordinance to reflect changes made by the North Carolina General Assembly.
Coffey said the advisory board has already adopted the recommended amendments as none were fundamental changes, but rather updates to procedures and definitions. The commissioners unanimously approved Coffey’s request with no discussion.
Coffey continued and presented a second request on behalf of the kill/chill facility project team. He requested the authorization of a support letter regarding grant applications in the combined amount of $600,000 for the facility.
The county is in the process of applying to the Appalachian Regional Commision for $300,000 to match a $300,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration, both of which would be awarded in September. The county also committed $517,558 through the Goldenleaf grant awarded to the county. Both sources are unencumbered for purposes set in the EDA grant application.
As the grant applications were due prior to the board meeting, county staff sent a
letter of good faith” ensuring funds would be matched prior to the commissioners’ approval with the option to withdraw or reject grants if awarded upon the board’s discretion.
The letter provided by county staff stated that in the event the ARC grant application is not awarded, county funds will be committed “to cover the required match for EDA” and certifies that “funds are available as needed, and not conditioned or encumbered in any way that would preclude their use for the project”
When discussing the request, Commissioners Todd Castle and Braxton Eggers expressed disapproval in committing “tax payer money” if the ARC grant is not awarded.
County Manager Deron Geouque said letters of this nature are common for county grant applications. He said the letter is not legally binding the county to match funds as there are options to avoid doing so.
Chairman Larry Turnbow suggested the letter be modified to state Goldenleaf Grant funds would be committed to match the EDA grant if needed, which Coffee said would not be an issue.
With this amendment, the Commissioners unanimously approved the support letter.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Outreach and Events Coordinator Courtney Wheeler and NC Cooperative Extension Extension Agent and Registered Dietitian Margie Mansure then requested the commissioners proclaim April as Greening My Plate Month. The intention of the initiative is to bring awareness to the benefits of consuming locally grown fruits and vegetables while celebrating the farmers who provide produce.
The board unanimously approved the request, thanking both women for their contributions to the agricultural development and community in Watauga County.
Following the reading of the Greening My Plate Month Proclamation, Director of Economic Development Joe Furman requested approval to apply for a rural transformation grant. The grant, which can provide a maximum of $950,000, would cover the cost of engineering for work-force housing on county property located on Brookshire Road. All grading, roadwork, utilities, geotechnical work and phase one of an environmental assessment would be covered by awarded funds.
As the property is county owned, Furman requested to submit the application on behalf of the board, which was unanimously approved with no discussion.
Maintenance Director Robert Marsh then presented bids for the sealing and striping of county parking lots. The commissioners awarded the lowest bid at Marsh’s request, accepting Carolina Pavement Technology’s bid in the amount of $48,479.
Geouque then led commissioners through administrative matters, beginning with a proposal submitted by the Research Triangle Institute International for a groundwater vulnerability assessment and planning tool for the amount of $149,370.
Geouque said updates were recently made to a well study completed by the county in 2011. The next step of the plan is to research and understand water resources in the area to assess and develop a planning tool for groundwater vulnerability. He said the plan lends the county to better understand how development has, and will continue, to impact available water supply.
After hearing the proposal, Eggers said he is “not willing to spend $150,000 out of the budget” on the study, to which Geouque responded that staff could seek assistance from the county TDA, Boone Chamber or High Country Council of Governments.
Eggers then said he does not believe these sources would have reason to financially support this project and fears results of the research could add further restrictions to developers and land owners.
“I can’t use the environment to regulate everything,” Eggers said.
Russell chimed in, saying results could potentially aid developers and landowners in knowing where groundwater is limited and amble, to which Turnbow responded that the research would be an “assessment tool” in analyzing new development as well as addressing concerns of residents experiencing depleted water supply.
Due to the confusion and disagreement among commissioners, Geoque suggested he contact RTI International and have them send a representative to a future board meeting to further explain the intention of the study, to which the board agreed.
Geoque then presented the proposed Public Event and Tournament Memorial Naming and Memorial Bench Donation Policy, which, if approved, would replace the county’s existing naming policy. The proposal outlines the qualifications for naming, stating that the commissioners maintain authority to accept or reject requests.
Russell said he is concerned about what has been removed from the former policy. He said he is worried the verbiage of the policy would limit funding tools for projects like the expansion of the Watauga County Public Library.
Other commissioners expressed their disapproval of the new policy, though did not provide specifics to Geoque in terms of what changes they would like to see. After further discussion, it was decided to “table” the policy change to allow commissioners to send their suggestions to county staff and one another.
Following this discussion, the commissioners approved the renewal of Skyline Telephone Membership Corporation’s County Property Lease.
Eggers then presented a topic of discussion for commissioners due to the high influx of complaints he said he received from community members. He said many constituents have contacted him regarding a lack of accessibility of county solid waste and recycling services. Currently, the county accepts 2,000 pounds of free waste disposal annually for each household, which can be dumped on Saturdays. There is a tipping fee to dispose of waste Monday through Friday.
Eggers said that this schedule is not accessible for many county residents and that there should be no tipping fee for residential use. He said residents should be able to access these services more frequently because they pay taxes.
County Operations Services Director Rex Buck was present at the meeting and approached the board to answer any questions regarding the topic. He said when residential waste was accepted throughout the week, about one-third of waste being dumped was done so with no tipping fee due to misuse of the service. Buck said it is nearly impossible to ensure that all services are being used in good-faith and the current system has decreased the amount of money lost to people avoiding tipping fees.
Eggers requested the county conduct an analysis to determine how much money it would cost to have residential tipping available other days of the week, which Geoque and Buck agreed to do.
The commissioners then heard 13 public comments about the time in which the board hears community input.
Five-year Watauga County resident Moriah Cox recently submitted a letter to the editor at the Watauga Democrat regarding the topic and proceeded to present her belief to the board.
Cox said that public comment should be moved to the beginning of the County Commissioners meetings to allow for community input prior to the board voting on issues during the meeting.
“Because of the time public comment is as it stands, our community’s voices are only heard and cannot make an impact on the decisions that you all make,” Cox said. “The message that that sends to your constituents is one of disinterest and devaluation. I am asking the board to show our community that they not only care to hear us but also that our voices are integral to their work.”
Cox continued to say that moving public comment to the beginning of the meeting would make it more accessible for working community members to share their voice as they would not have to stay for the whole meeting.
Commissioners host public hearings to voting on certain issues, specifically those related to topics of high community interest. During public hearings, comments must pertain to the issue at hand.
After hearing all speakers, Turnbow requested the next meeting agenda be amended to include the topic of public comment, with the vote to take place at the start of the meeting.
The commissioners then adjourned to move into closed session with no action being taken afterward.
The next Watauga County Commissioner meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
