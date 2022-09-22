WATAUGA — Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair Billy Kennedy led the board as they heard from several organizations and municipal entities at the Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting.
After reading the resignation of John Welch and appointing Kennedy as the new chair and commissioner Larry Turnbow as the vice-chair, AppalCart Director Craig Hughes requested the commissioners approval an application for the Rural Operating Assistance Program grant.
Hughs said that many people see AppalCart as a way for App State students to get to and from class, but in reality, it provides services to the entire community. Hughs said AppalCart works closely with Watauga Opportunities to provide transportation for jobs, which he said is a major barrier for many people looking for work. Hughes said AppalCart has allocated funding to assist individuals, especially those with disabilities and the elderly, in getting to and from medical appointments.
Hughes said the ROAP grant would allow AppalCart to increase those services. One portion of the grant requires a 10% match which, Hughes said will come from $1 to $2 fares on rural main routes.
Prior to making a motion to approve Hughes request for support in applying for the ROAP grant, Turnbow said AppalCart supports the most vulnerable people in the community.
"Unfortunately, there are parts of our community that people would like to forget and it's nice to know that we don't forget them and that AppalCart certainly does not forget them," Turnbow said.
After the board unanimously approved AppalCart's request to apply for the ROAP grant, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliot presented the school system's request for lottery and capital improvement plan funds.
The request was for the release of $300,000 from the NC Lottery Fund and $715,000 from the county's CIP funds reserved for the school district. The lottery money will be used for the replacement of carpet and tiling, cafeteria equipment, gym flooring, doors and windows, roofing and pavement. The CIP funds will be used for pavement maintenances, security cameras, sewer pumps, school bus lifts, one to one devices and a mobile unit.
In his presentation, Elliot said these requests are "fairly routine" without any surprises. The board unanimously approved the request for funding allocation.
After the monthly collections report, which were stated to be "typical" by Chairman Kennedy, Director of Watauga County Parks and Recreation Eric Smallwood gave an update on plans to increase accessibility at Howard's Knob.
Smallwood said a grant request for $350,000 was submitted to make improvements for "accessibility for individuals with special needs and veterans" that are "desperately needed." Smallwood said updates will be provided to the board during the first October County Commissioners meeting.
The commissioners then approved funding for the scale house, discussed the public Armory Planning Meeting that will take place on Oct. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Watauga County Recreation Center, approved extending the lease to the Forest Service til June of 2023 and reappointed members to the Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee before making a motion to move into closed session.
The next regularly scheduled commissioners meeting is on Oct. 4.
