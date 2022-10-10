WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a construction bid for the new Valle Crucis Elementary School four years after the initial conversations for the project began.
Bids were solicited for the new Valle Crucis Elementary School and were due Sept. 1. Three bids were received and H&M Constructors was the lowest responsive bidder. The Local Government Commission approved the bid and adequate funds are available in the County’s Capital Improvement Plan budget to cover the debt service of the project, according to the request for action submitted to the board, according to the commissioners.
The board accepted the bid from H&M Constructors in the amount of $47,874,600 and a total project budget of $53,530,000, which includes technology, architect fees, contingencies and FF&E.
Chairman Billy Kennedy said the budget for the project has increased since the plan’s inception due to the increase cost of construction, but the commissioners have prioritized this project.
“I appreciate our county manager for working those numbers so hard, but we’ve been planning for this and it’s going to be a great addition to our county,” Kennedy said.
During public comment, Watauga County Board of Education Chairman Gary Childers said he and the board are grateful for the decision the commissioners made.
“We want to thank you, commissioners and our county manager, for your ongoing support for building a new school for the Valle Crucis School District. It’s been a long process with many challenges. You all have stayed steadfast in your support of this project,” Childers said. “We want you to know we appreciate your continued commitment to keeping our school system one of the best in the state. Replacing Valle Crucis School has been our greatest need for many years. With your action tonight, we begin the process of providing a 21st century school, which is sorely needed for the Valle Crucis School District.”
Due to prior engagements, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott was not present at the meeting. In a statement to the Watauga Democrat, Elliott said he is thankful for the commissioners’ continued support.
“I am grateful to the Board of Education and our County Commissioners for their commitment to building the much needed new school,” Elliot said. “We continue to address the ongoing needs of all nine of our school campuses, and we will continue to put our plans into place for ensuring the long term needs are addressed. We need a new Hardin Park School and Parkway needs an addition to address growing enrollment. The County is setting aside funds each year to build a new Hardin Park, and they will continue to set aside funds for the long term needs of our other schools. If we have learned anything, it is that waiting does not make anything any cheaper. If this community is committed to being the best place to live and work in North Carolina, then our school facilities and what we provide to our children should reflect that commitment. I look forward to working with the County as we work together to address all these needs.”
Also during the Oct. 4 meeting, the commissioners approved contracting with PADCO Excavating for Phase 1 of the Trailer Storage Area Improvements.
The commissioners also approved the priority dispatch license renewal as well as funding for the Rick Mountain Tower Renovation requested by Director of Emergency Services Will Holt. Funding for this renovation is pre-allocated and budgeted.
The board returned to open session after a closed session period to amend the agenda to include action prior to adjournment, which authorized the County Attorney to file suit against McKinsey & Company, Inc.
County Attorney Anthony di Santi said the litigation — which was approved by the Watauga County Board of County Commissioners against McKinsey & Company, Inc. — is “based on its marketing work for Purdue Pharma to increase the sales of its drug Oxycontin, which was a subject of the opioid litigation against the manufacturers of the opioid drugs which was recently settled.”
“Watauga County joined other counties and municipalities within the State of North Carolina — which joined other states throughout the United States — which sued the manufacturers and distributors of opioids, which was settled favorably for the plaintiffs by a consortium of law firms throughout the United States and the Attorney Generals of multiple states,” di Santi said in a statement. “The consortium of law firms will proceed with the litigation similar to what they achieved through the litigation against the opioid manufacturers against McKinsey & Company, Inc. for its marketing work to increase sales of Oxycontin — an opioid drug — on behalf of Purdue Pharma.”
The commissioners have their next scheduled meeting on Oct. 18.
