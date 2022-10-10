childers

Chair of the Board of Education Gary Childers thanked the commissioners for their support of the Valle Crucis Elementary School Project. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved a construction bid for the new Valle Crucis Elementary School four years after the initial conversations for the project began.

Bids were solicited for the new Valle Crucis Elementary School and were due Sept. 1. Three bids were received and H&M Constructors was the lowest responsive bidder. The Local Government Commission approved the bid and adequate funds are available in the County’s Capital Improvement Plan budget to cover the debt service of the project, according to the request for action submitted to the board, according to the commissioners.

