county commissioners

Commissioners Ray Russell, Todd Castle, Larry Turnbow, Braxton Eggers and Charlie Wallin conducted the Dec. 5 county commissioner meeting.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved an affordable housing initiative assessment and a bid for phase one of scale house improvements at their Monday, Dec. 5 meeting.

Following the swearing in of new commissioners Braxton Eggers and Todd Castle and the appointment of Larry Turnbow to chairman, Watauga County Economic Development Director Joe Furman presented a proposal for the University of North Carolina School of Government Development Finance Initiative.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.