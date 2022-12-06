WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners approved an affordable housing initiative assessment and a bid for phase one of scale house improvements at their Monday, Dec. 5 meeting.
Following the swearing in of new commissioners Braxton Eggers and Todd Castle and the appointment of Larry Turnbow to chairman, Watauga County Economic Development Director Joe Furman presented a proposal for the University of North Carolina School of Government Development Finance Initiative.
Furman said in working with the department, it was recommended that the county owned land on Brookeshire Road be assessed for the use of affordable housing. The proposal suggested that eight of the 16 acres across from the soccer field could be utilized in the community’s ongoing efforts to combat issues related to housing.
Furman said $62,300 is required to perform an assessment on the property for affordable housing and the North Carolina Association of Relators agreed to provide $10,000 of this cost due to the need they witnessed when participating in the Watauga County Housing Forum.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the assessment. Next, Operations Service Director Rex Buck presented bids for phase one of the scale house project.
The scale house project is an ongoing effort to improve the Watauga County Landfill. The scale house, which is used to weigh waste collection vehicles, will be demolished and moved to a more convenient location and more efficient
Buck said phase one would include partial demolition of existing facilities, relocation of a water and sewer line, the installation of a copper water line while phase two would create the new scale house and install new scales.
Buck said progress needs to be made to finish the project in a timely manner as the scales are projected to arrive in March. The commissioners unanimously approved the lowest bid of $231,160 from Carolina Grading and Paving.
The commissioners then approved the cancellation of their first January meeting and also approved a “standard” utility easement with BREMCO to provide electricity for the Valle Crucis Elementary School project before moving in to closed session.
The next Watauga County Commissioner meeting will take place on Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
