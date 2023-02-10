unnamed.png

RALEIGH – As many fans gather around to watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chair Mike Causey is encouraging families to conduct a quick television safety check to prevent accidents so that they can enjoy the game safely and without worry.

Despite the increased use of thinner flat screens and mounted televisions over the last three years, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of about 22,500 Americans per year visited an emergency room to get treated for a tip-over injury from furniture, a TV, or an appliance. Almost 44 percent of those were under 18 years old. 

