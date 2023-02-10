RALEIGH – As many fans gather around to watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chair Mike Causey is encouraging families to conduct a quick television safety check to prevent accidents so that they can enjoy the game safely and without worry.
Despite the increased use of thinner flat screens and mounted televisions over the last three years, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of about 22,500 Americans per year visited an emergency room to get treated for a tip-over injury from furniture, a TV, or an appliance. Almost 44 percent of those were under 18 years old.
In fact, every three weeks in the U.S., a child dies from a TV tipping over, according to the NCDOI.
“A lot of people either don’t know about the risks, or they think it can’t happen when an adult is nearby,” said Commissioner Causey. “But the sad truth is thousands of children are still injured, and far too many die from TV-tip overs every year. Checking your furniture and television set-up is an important part of keeping your family safe.”
Many TV tip-overs are the result of unsteady TVs that are not secured to the wall. Flat screen TVs that are top-heavy with narrow bases can be easily pulled off an entertainment center or table.
Large and heavy TVs that are placed on dressers or high furniture can also tip-over if children climb the drawers to reach a remote control, a video game or anything else that attracts their attention.
Commissioner Causey offers some tips to help keep kids safe:
Secure TVs. Mount flat-screen TVs to the wall. Place older, box-style TVs on a low, stable piece of furniture designed to bear more weight. Anchor the TV to the wall or the piece of furniture.
Attach furniture to the wall. Use anti-tip brackets, braces or wall straps to secure furniture to the wall. Install stops on dresser drawers to prevent them from being pulled all the way out.
Rearrange household items. Store heavy objects on lower shelves or in lower drawers. Avoid placing remote controls, toys or other items in places where kids might be tempted to climb up or reach for them.
