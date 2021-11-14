HIGH COUNTRY — The National Weather Service at Blacksburg, Virginia has predicted plummeting temperatures and the possibility for a dusting of snow in the High Country.
In a Nov. 14 alert, NWS Blacksburg declared a wind advisory including Watauga and Ashe counties, stating that a strong cold front will bring gusty winds, low temperatures and a chance of snow through the High Country as well as western Virginia and West Virginia.
Snow is predicted for late Sunday night and early Monday morning, with mountaintops in the western parts of Watauga and Ashe counties looking at potentially 1 inch of snow. The area of Ashe County bordering Virginia is most likely to receive the most winter weather in the High Country.
Gusty winds and cold temperatures will bring wind chills dropping into the single digits and teens for areas in the western counties of North Carolina. On the higher mountaintops of the area, wind gusts may be as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour.
The cold front will move out of the region by Tuesday, allowing above normal temperatures to return for midweek, according to NWS Blacksburg. The next, albeit weaker, cold front will arrive late in the week joined by possible scattered rain showers.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
