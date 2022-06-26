Radar Juen 26

WATAUGA/ASHE —  A cluster of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Watauga and western Ashe counties through 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

At 6:37 p.m., doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms across western Ashe county from just south of Whitetop, VA to Shatley Springs, Clifton, and Trout moving south at 30 mph. 

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.

