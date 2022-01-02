A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Jan. 2 to noon on Jan. 3 for much of the High Country including Watauga and Ashe counties. .
Heavy snow is expected in the High Country with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges, possible.
Winds could gust up to 35 mph, which mixed with wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially on the higher elevations.
If you must travel, the National Weather Service advises keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Closings and Delays
App State
Appalachian State University announced at 7:15 p.m. Jan 2 that it is operating under Adverse Weather Condition 1 from 6 a.m. to noon on Jan. 3. For non-faculty employees, the Adverse Weather Policy is in effect at Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) from 6 a.m. to noon on Jan. 3. Please use caution. More info at appstatealert.com.
This story will be updated with any closings and delays in Watauga County on Jan. 3. Updated as of 9:38 p.m. on Jan. 2.
