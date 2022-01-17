Below are closings and delays announced by organizations for Jan. 18 due to weather conditions. Some closings are also due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This story will be updated as more decisions are announced. Last updated at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watauga County
Due to inclement weather and road conditions, Watauga County Offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 8 a.m. Weather and road conditions will continue to be monitored and adjustments will be made, if necessary.
Due to inclement weather and road conditions, The Watauga County Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, 2022, has been cancelled. A special called meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. following the same agenda as the meeting originally scheduled for the Jan. 18 which can be found at www.wataugacounty.org.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System
Most medical offices and outpatient facilities with ARHS will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. If you have questions about your appointment or the hours of operation at any of our facilities during inclement weather, please call the facility directly for more information. Watauga Medical Center, Cannon Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital are open 7 days a week and do not close during inclement weather. Inclement Weather Plan B is in effect for employees – Non-essential staff will report for their shifts in time for a 10 am opening. Essential staff are required to report at their designated shift start and are not affected by plan B.
Watauga County Courthouse
The Watauga County Courthouse will be closed Jan. 18. All sessions of court scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, will be rescheduled to a later date.
Watauga County Schools
Due to continued snowfall, poor road conditions and the forecast for additional accumulation of snow, Watauga County Schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, Jan. 18. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Staff should check their school emails for additional information about work options. Everyone should prioritize their safety in making decisions about travel.
Also on Wednesday, Jan. 19, schools in Watauga County will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.
All K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 AM and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. All high school in-person and high school WVA students will begin instruction at 10:30 a.m.. K-8 WVA students will follow the set schedule established by WVA. You may visit the WVA homepage for additional information.
For more information about remote learning days, please visit our website at wataugaschools.org and click on Virtual/Remote Learning tab at the top
The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park will open at 9:30 a.m. each morning.
AppalCART
AppalCART will delay opening until 11:45 a.m. Jan. 18 due to inclement weather conditions. Red, Green, Pop 105, and NC 105 routes will run a Sunday Schedule with limited service. NC 105 starts at 4 pm. Conditions will be evaluated between now and 11:45 a.m. for additional delays/cancellations.
Watauga County Parks and Recreation
The Watauga Community Recreation Center will be closed on Jan. 18. All programs, including youth and adult basketball games, are cancelled as well. In the event that decision is updated, WCRC will update social media and the inclement weather line at (828) 264-9512.
App State
At App State, Adverse Weather Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) has been extended for non-faulty employees until 7a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. A decision about classes for Tuesday will be made by noon on Jan. 17. App State classes on Jan. 18 will not meet in person. Faculty should utilize online or course winterization options to the greatest possible extent. Students should check ASULearn or with their faculty for course winterization options. Adverse Weather Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) has been extended for non-faculty employees until 7a.m. on Wed., Jan. 19. More information an be found at appstatealert.com.
CCC&TI
Due to weather conditions, both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 for day and evening classes.
Watauga County Public Library
The Watauga County Public Library and Western Watauga Branch will be closed on Jan. 18 due to inclement weather.
AppHealthCare
Due to the inclement weather, the Watauga and Dental offices will be closed Jan. 18. There will be no COVID-19 testing at Alleghany, Ashe & Watauga locations Jan. 18. The Ashe office will open at 11 a.m. The Alleghany office will open at 10 a.m. Any other updates for delays/closures will be posted on our social, website and phone system.
