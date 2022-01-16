Below are closings and delays announced by organizations for Jan. 17 due to weather conditions. Some closings are also due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This story will be updated as more decisions are announced. Last updated at 9:28 p.m. Jan. 16.
Watauga County Schools
Monday, Jan. 17 will be an Annual Leave Day. This means no school for students, teachers or other 10/11 month staff. It previously was an optional teacher workday. The Holiday/Snow day program at Hardin Park will be closed on Jan. 17.
Watauga County Parks and Recreation
The Watauga Community Recreation Center will open at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. In the event that decision is updated, WCRC will update social media and the inclement weather line at (828) 264-9512.
App State
At App State, Adverse Weather Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) has been extended for non-faulty employees until 7a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. A decision about classes for Tuesday will be made by noon on Jan. 17. More information an be found at appstatealert.com.
Watauga County Public Library
The Watauga County Public Library and Western Watauga Branch will close on Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
AppHealthCare
COVID-19 testing will not be offered on Jan. 17 due to the MLK Jr. holiday at AppHealthCare.
