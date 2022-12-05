GovCooper Tree.jpeg

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper took delivery of the capitol Christmas tree from Cline Church Nursery in Fleetwood. 

 Courtesy photo

RALEIGH - On Thursday, Dec. 1, Governor Roy Cooper greeted members of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association to accept the Christmas trees and wreaths that will be displayed inside the State Capitol during the holiday season. This is the 44th annual competition hosted by the association to determine which farmers will be asked to send trees and wreaths to the Capitol.

“The best Christmas trees in the country come from North Carolina bringing holiday cheer and family memories to people all over the country,” Governor Cooper said. “Thank you to the farmers, artisans, organizations and others who make this season special.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.