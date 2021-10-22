BOONE — After many months of complaints, the Watauga County attorney has issued a citation to the Cottages of Boone demanding the removal of accumulated solid waste that has been collecting in the apartment complex’s dumpsters located on the property at Fallview Lane and Mesa Circle.
According to Major Kelly Redmon from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 15 the Watauga County attorney, Anthony DiSanti, issued a citation notice that has been served to the property manager in person and mailed to corporate offices of the Cottages. According to this citation, the Cottages of Boone has until Oct. 29 to correct the solid waste issues.
Although the site inspection has yet to be conducted, photos taken by the Watauga Democrat on Oct. 20 show that much of the solid waste at the Cottages of Boone has been removed in recent weeks.
If the cleanup is not satisfactory to the inspector, the fine will be $100 per day until the property is in full compliance with the solid waste ordinance, which does not allow property owners, occupants or tenants to deposit, store or accumulate trash that is not disposed of correctly. Additionally, the ordinance states that solid waste must be disposed of at “reasonable intervals” to make sure trash does not impact health and safety.
The build up of trash at the apartments had been an ongoing issue throughout the fall.
According to Redmon, the first complaint was received on Aug. 23, stating that several dumpsters at the Cottages of Boone had not been emptied since July 20. The complaint stated that trash was piling up around the dumpsters, in front of several residences and scattered throughout the Cottages’ property.
On Aug. 26 the area was inspected and each of the four dumpsters on site were filled to capacity and overflowing, according to Redmon. Further inspection revealed that trash and furniture were piled in front of several units as well as throughout the property.
Redmon said that upon this inspection the property manager, Rosa Hernandez, was contacted about the issue. She stated to the sheriff’s office that she had scheduled the dumpster for pick up and that the trash removal company was supposed to drop off empty containers and pick up full ones, and within the 10 days given to bring the property into compliance with the solid waste ordinance the issue had been resolved.
However, upon re-inspection of the Cottages of Boone on Sept. 21, the property had begun to accumulate an unacceptable amount of trash again. The Cottages of Boone were again given 10 days to resolve the ongoing trash issue and the management requested an extension.
“Each time there was some effort on the Cottages part to abate the ongoing trash issue however, the last site visit by deputies was on Oct. 1 and it did not appear that progress was being made to establish a systematic plan to keep green boxes and roll away containers emptied,” Redmon said.
The property manager, Hernandez, has not responded to inquiries from the Watauga Democrat as of publication.
While the student apartment complex has been facing scrutiny for its discharges of wastewater into the Laurel Fork Creek, residents of the Cottages of Boone have been simultaneously struggling with the trash accumulation for many months.
Sophie Meade, sophomore at App State, lives in an apartment right in front of the overfilled dumpsters.
“Just overflowing, furniture that’s sitting there for weeks, rats, vultures … all of it," Meade said.
Right now, although much of the trash has been removed, Meade said it still smells by her apartment. Walking by the houses, Meade said there is trash everywhere, including the bushes and the streets, and in the morning when she backs out her car, she is running over beer bottles and cans.
According to Meade, residents have received little communication about the situation with the trash and have not received an explanation as to why the trash was not being picked up.
Overall, Meade said she has been disappointed in the apartment management and her experience at the Cottages of Boone.
“I am environmentally conscious and the fact that I'm living here and the complex is doing stuff like that and I have no control over it, it just goes against everything that I stand for and it is such a slap in the face,” Meade said.
With the introduction of trash bins at residences for trash pickup and the collection of the large trash build up, Meade is cautiously hopeful the trash will not accumulate again.
