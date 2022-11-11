BLOWING ROCK — Church Street in Blowing Rock is flooding some as crews work to clear culverts.
According to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox, crews are also working on other "very minor" issues related to cross culverts stopped up with leaves. Fox said crews are working on clearing those.
In Boone, some areas are starting to see water go onto the road including in Deer Valley.
According to the National Weather Service, Watauga County is under a flood warning until 4 p.m. Nov. 11.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent due to excess runoff from continuous light to moderate rainfall through the morning. This includes the Watauga River. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.
At 9:47 a.m., doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beech Mountain, Sugar Grove, Foscoe, Seven Devils, Valle Crucis, Rominger and Lovill, according to NWS.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to NWS.
