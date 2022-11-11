Resized_20221111_095006.JPG

A culvert in Blowing Rock. 

BLOWING ROCK — Church Street in Blowing Rock is flooding some as crews work to clear culverts. 

According to Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox, crews are also working on other "very minor" issues related to cross culverts stopped up with leaves. Fox said crews are working on clearing those. 

Resized_20221111_094955.jpeg

Blowing Rock roads are experiencing some flooding as heavy rain moves in. 
Resized_20221111_095019.JPG

Crews work to clear out a culvert. 
Resized_20221111_094936.jpeg

Crews work to clear roads in Blowing Rock roads as heavy rain moves in. 

