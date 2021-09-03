BOONE — After more than a year of being closed due to COVID-19, the Children’s Playhouse reopened Aug. 27, for children and their families.
While it was closed, the playhouse also went through renovations and updates to make it more pleasant for visitors.
“It’s wonderful to see families,” said Kathy Parham, executive director of The Children’s Playhouse. “A mom, last week told me — I asked her if they were having a good time — and she said ‘oh the best’ and she said ‘I had to take a picture and send it to my husband because it was the first time I had seen my son to pretend play in a year-and-a-half.’”
Parham said the mission of the playhouse is to provide an enriching, educational play environment for children, while at the same time offering support to parents.
“We’re all about community and supporting your community and being a place that that kids and parents can spend time together and families can meet other families,” Parham said. “That was really hard during the pandemic, but we tried to still fulfill our mission through the play kits.”
The Children’s Playhouse compiled 1,600 play kits with 14 different themes that Parham said had enriching educational activities for children and their families. Parham worked with volunteers and 19 other agencies to get those out to families in need when the pandemic first started in March 2020.
The playhouse is still taking some precautions due to COVID-19. Everyone in the playhouse age two and up is required to wear a mask and families must make a reservation while it operates on reduced capacity.
During the renovations while it was closed, Parham said the playhouse installed a new IQAir Purification System to help filter out the air and will circulate outside air in as the weather allows.
“We’ve done some pretty extensive renovations just to make it a lot more pleasant,” Parham said. “We replaced ceilings and redid lighting and painted every room.”
One of the paintings Parham and volunteers completed was a new mural around the rock wall that children can play on. They also added color changing light lab, a projector to play with shadows and baby bins for younger children to play with individually before staff sanitize them.
“We just really feel really lucky to be part of this community and we had wonderful volunteers that helped us with our renovation from everything from helping build cabinets to painting the walls to gardening and just really awesome people that lent there skills,” Parham said.
For families, reopening of the playhouse means more time for their children to play.
Olivia Lipps, a mom who goes to the Children’s Playhouse with her young child, said it’s been great to be back in the playhouse. She had been going to the playhouse since her song, Oliver, was a baby.
“It’s nice to have a fresh feel on everything,” Lipps said. “It’s been really interesting. He doesn’t really notice anyone else. It’s his world and everyone is living in it. The playhouse has been so much fun. It’s like a little safe place.”
Nicole Wise, a mom who brings her children to the playhouse, said it’s been wonderful to be be back in the playhouse after really being isolated for so long.
“This is a great reintroduction without being too overwhelming and we feel like it’s safe,” Wise said. “It’s wonderful. We’re thrilled.”
Wise said she thinks her youngest child will have some challenges because she doesn’t really have any memories of being out in public and around crowds, but being in the playhouse is good baby step for her to be around more people.
Parham said she heard from one mom who said her youngest was a little startled at seeing other children because she just hadn’t been around other children yet.
Before the pandemic, Parham said the playhouse would have about 14,000 visits a year and they had more than 300 family memberships.
More information on how to join the Children’s Playhouse — or to reserve a play time — can be found at goplayhouse.org/.
