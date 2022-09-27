BOONE — Off of U.S. 421, located behind the Boone Unitarian Universalist Church, there is a small green and blue building filled with children’s books, building blocks, dolls and clay. This building is the Children’s Playhouse, a local nonprofit serving the community for 20 years.
The Children’s Playhouse had its official 20th Birthday Bash at Booneshine on Sunday, Sept. 25. Children and parents who frequented the Playhouse in the past 20 years were encouraged to come by, eat free Stick Boy cake and socialize with other Playhouse families.
This event featured performances from children’s musicians Laura Donovan and Tommy Smith, as well as a chemistry demonstration by Appalachian State professor Michael Hambourger.
Proceeds from the event went directly back to the Playhouse to fund future events and day-to-day expenses.
The Children’s Playhouse was founded in 2002 by Kathy Parham and a small group of local parents. The Playhouse opened as a space for children to have stimulating indoor play and to serve as a spot for parents to gather and socialize.
“Nobody was paid for the first couple years that the Playhouse was open,” Parham said.
As a nonprofit organization, the Playhouse relies on donations and memberships to keep its doors open, something that Parham found difficult to navigate in the early years of operation.
“We had never done an event. We had never handled memberships or anything, but it was also really fun,” Parham said.
Part of the work done at the Playhouse includes offering free memberships for low-income families, which accounts for 25% of total memberships. The Playhouse also offers free memberships to foster parents and families that are eligible for the services of the Children’s Developmental Services Agency.
“We do very much believe in serving the community,” Parham said.
Given the amount of free resources offered, the Playhouse relied, and continues to rely, on the help of local volunteers to make their work possible. Frank Veno, 53, is one volunteer who has continued to — quite literally — build the Playhouse into what it is today.
“He had helped us in the very beginning 20 years ago when his kids were really little,” Parham said. “He ended up helping us again a year ago. He did some demo work. He created the doorway between the light room and the play kitchen. He did all sorts of stuff.”
These 2020 renovations included gutting all of the wiring and major foundational demolition work.
“Kathy Parham contacted me that she had another plan to renovate the Playhouse and the funds to make it possible,” said Veno. “I got involved again, and it was another huge effort. This time, we put in new ceilings, (opened) up a new doorway, repainted the walls, installed all new electrical, new cabinets, new kitchen, new floor.”
Veno isn’t the only volunteer who has returned to the Playhouse to volunteer. His son, Joey, 17, has returned as well.
“Today on its 20th anniversary one of my children, Joey, now works at the Playhouse,” said Veno.
Joey is one of several “playhouse children” who have returned to volunteer at the Playhouse they grew up playing in. According to Parham, there are three current employees who grew up going to the Playhouse.
While the organization just celebrated its 20th anniversary, they are already looking ahead at how they can better serve the community for the next 20 years.
“I’d love to be able to have classrooms where we could offer cooking classes, carpentry classes, a pottery studio and a maker’s space,” Parham said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.