WATAUGA — The Children’s Council of Watauga County celebrated childcare professionals who completed the Pathways to Accreditation program at an event with PBS North Carolina.
Hunter Varipapa, Early Care and Education Director and NC Pre-K Coordinator for the Children’s Council of Watauga County, said that the Pathways to Accreditation program was created to help give ongoing support to the community’s early childhood educators.
The program features trainings on a variety of subjects such as leadership and management, family partnerships, teaching practices, environments and community relationships.
The Pathways to Accreditation program focuses on eight standards: Physical Environment, Health and Safety, High-Quality Interactions and Relationships with Children, Staff Development, Family Partnerships, Curriculum and Assessment, Behavioral Support and Early Childhood Education Degrees and Higher Pay for Teachers.
Educators who participate not only receive training but also mentoring, coaching, resources, are eligible for grants for their classroom supplies and materials, access to professional learning communities and other support.
“You all have been the helpers and we applaud your dedication to nurturing our community’s children throughout the pandemic and throughout their childhood,” Varipapa said. “We want to thank the teachers for being actively invested in promoting high quality environments for the children and families you work with.”
To learn more about the Pathways to Accreditation program, visit thechildrenscouncil.org/pathways-to-accreditation.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
