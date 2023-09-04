Children's Council logo (Current)

BOONE — The Children’s Council of Watauga County, Inc. has been named a North Carolina Family Resource Center (NC FRC) Network Member by Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina.

Launched in March 2023, the North Carolina Family Resource Center Network is a statewide chapter of the National Family Support Network that seeks to connect Family Resource Centers from across North Carolina to both increase investments and promote best practice in family support services through advocacy and collaboration. The NC FRC Network is committed to improving child and family wellbeing in communities across the state. To date, the network has engaged with more than 30 Family Resource Centers across North Carolina.

  

