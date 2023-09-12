Children's Council 1

Left to right: Cassandra Parrish, Kristy Cook, Andrea Anderson, Jeanie Miller, Gigi Perazola, Nina Walker, Casey Black and Jules Phillips.

 Photo submitted

The Children’s Council of Watauga County is extending its gratitude to the programs that have partnered with the agency to promote high-quality early education to the children and families in Watauga County.

The Pathways to Accreditation Program is focused on building quality early childhood programs and is offered to all licensed early care and education programs in Watauga County.

Children's Council 2

Left to right: Green Valle Elementary Pre-K- Principal Gordon Prince, Lead Teacher Misty Prichard, Early Care & Education Director Hunter Varipapa and Assistant Teacher Ashley Combs.
Children's Council 3

Teacher Olivia Boudwin, Bethel Elementary Pre-K & Developmental Day.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.