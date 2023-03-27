WATAUGA — The Children's Council of Watauga County will be celebrating the Week of the Young Child April 1-7, and also promoting Child Abuse Prevention.
The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association of Young Children. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.
Established in 1977, the Children's Council of Watauga County, Inc. builds upon the strengths of children, families, and educators by investing resources, information, and training toward promoting the future health and success of our greatest community asset: Our Children. All of the programs, from prenatal to age 12, concentrate on child development to prepare children to be ready to succeed in school. Through family support, early literacy programs, child care technical assistance and professional development, and community outreach & collaboration the organization focuses on the importance of each child. The Children’s Council is committed to our vision of a community where every child has the support to live a healthy, happy life. The staff work to build a strong foundation for children's learning and development by strengthening families, the early childhood system, and the wider community.
Boone Mayor Tim Futrell and The Children's Council of Watauga County's Early Care and Education Director, Hunter Varipapa will be hosting a special Storytime April 5 at 11 a.m. at the Watauga County Library. Following Storytime, Time Futrelle will travel to The Children's Council of Watauga County to deliver Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation alongside the staff and board of The Children's Council of Watauga County.
The Children's Council of Watauga County will be kicking off The Week of the Young Child by hosting The Family Resource Village at Buildfest with The Children's Playhouse on April 1st, 2023 at Watauga High School. The Family Resource Village will offer fun activities for children and resources for families with children.
NAEYC first established the Week of the Young Child in 1971, recognizing that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children's success in school and later life. The Week of the Young Child® is a time to plan how we—as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation—will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month, a time when child wellness and child welfare organizations across North Carolina, and the nation, elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first. The Children's Council of Watauga County, along with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina (PCANC), recognizes that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis. The community all has a stake in prioritizing equal opportunities for every child from all communities in each corner of the state to build a more prosperous future for us all and nurture positive childhoods.
Throughout CAP Month, The Children's Council and Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina are raising awareness through the concepts of “Nurturing Positive Childhoods” and “Prevention in Partnership” to reinforce the concept that prevention cannot and does not happen alone.
“During this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, we hope all North Carolinians find a way to be a connection and help nurture positive childhoods so more children can thrive,” said Sharon Hirsch, President and CEO of PCANC.
Prevent Child Abuse NC recommends local community members help raise awareness and impact through the following simple action items this April and beyond:
- Wear blue on Friday, March 31, Wear Blue Day, to show support for children and families as we build momentum leading into Child Abuse Prevention Month. Post a photo or video on social media and include the #WearBlueDay2023 + #NC hashtags.
- Participate in National Digital Advocacy Day on Wednesday, April 19. Advocate for economic supports that strengthen families and contact your representatives to advocate for the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) to provide states and communities the resources to implement community-based solutions for the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
- Plant Pinwheels for Prevention! Pinwheel gardens represent our effort to focus on community activities that support families and public policies that prioritize prevention right from the start to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur. Pinwheels are used to help educate communities about the importance of supporting children and families. Shining in the sun, the pinwheel is reflective of the bright future all children deserve and our belief that getting it right early is less costly than trying to fix it later.
- Follow PCANC on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and share our posts throughout April. Use the hashtags #NurturingPositiveChildhoods, #BuildingTogether, #PreventionInPartnership, and #CAPMonth to signify your commitment to helping children, families, and entire communities to thrive.
- Sign up for PCANC’s newsletter to stay in the know on how you can help children thrive.
- Make a tax-deductible donation to PCANC.
