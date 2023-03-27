children's council logo

WATAUGA — The Children's Council of Watauga County will be celebrating the Week of the Young Child April 1-7, and also promoting Child Abuse Prevention. 

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association of Young Children. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

