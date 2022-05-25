BOONE — Staff and service recipients of the Watauga County Children’s Council gathered at the Tot Lot to enjoy each others company with refreshments, raffle prizes, a bounce house for children and opportunities for connection.
The Children’s Council May 20 event celebrated the families they serve through a variety of programming. After two years of limited and altered programming, the non-profit is slowly returning to their original structure while maintaining comfort and safety for families.
“This year has been really good because as we’re slowly emerging from COVID. We’re able to do these events in person. We used to be able to have in person events all the time prior to COVID and we’re just now getting back into that so that’s really exciting for parents to be able to be back and actually connect with each other,” said Family Services Program Director Hannah Mahala. “It’s just really awesome to see this happening and I think that parents are enjoying that opportunity to get out of the house and it’s been a good year.”
The Children’s Council offers support to parents as they navigate raising children. From a diaper bank to support groups, the organization serves families in all stages.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.